cenforce 100mg | cenforce 100 in Spain | Royal Haven

New York, NY, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Cenforce 100 is a type of viagra beloved by men you can effectively address the problems of erectile dysfunction or impotence . This blue pill composed of Sildenafil Citrate , produces a boost of blood flow that causes a strong and long-lasting erection .The drug has the same composition as the original viagra (Sildenafil), that means that it provides the same effects and for the same amount of time, with only one difference, its price. The original viagra could cost you up to 10 times the value of the Cenforce 100 .

The Sildenafil is part of the group of medicines called phosphodiesterase or PDE, by its acronym. It is a product also used to treat PHT (pulmonary hypertension), since it relaxes the blood conduit of the lungs allowing blood to flow easily.The function of the Cenforce 100mg or Cenforce 200 is aimed at temporarily correcting erection problems that are commonly caused by neurovascular consequences.Explaining it in a simple way, erectile dysfunction generally occurs due to low blood flow in the penis, when ingesting the drug sildenafil (Cenforce), the dilation of blood vessels occurs that allows greater blood circulation, helping you generate a hardand powerful erection .If we dig a little deeper, the function of this drug produces high amounts of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP), a chemical that the greater it is present in the blood vessels, the greater the relaxation of the soft muscles linked to the arteries of the penis, allowing erection.

This does not mean that you must ingest high amounts of the drug to achieve a great erection, be careful, each person takes a corresponding dose necessary to achieve its maximum point of effectiveness . However, this dose must be determined by your treating physician .The benefits of this drug are not only limited to achieving a powerful erection, but they go beyond that.By taking Cenforce 100mg spain , your safety will produce a positive change since you will have greater confidence when starting a sexual relationship . That is, you will stop suffering that terrible agony of thinking if your penis will respond or not.With this drug you can go confident to the sexual encounter because it ensures a consistent and rigid erection , preventing you from developing that typical inferiority complex that many men adopt when they see that their member does not react.

The Cenforce 100 spain drug guarantees a better quality of life and a lasting relationship with your partner. Imagine that your member can be empowered for 4 or 5 hours whenever you want? This will not be a reason for your companion to decide to get away from you, on the contrary, they will not want to let you go. In addition, it is an excellent option so that your erection problem does not continue to damage your peace or generate high amounts of worries , this in the long run could affect not only your personal side, it can also interrupt your professional development. And most importantly, treating the problem of erectile dysfunction can help you avoid severe vascular diseases in other areas of your body that could cause a heart attack, stroke or ischemia (blockage of the main artery that feeds the blood flow to the legs)