Things to Consider While selecting University for MBBS Abroad

Lack of seats in government colleges and high fees in most private medical colleges in India has made foreign medical education an best option for the students. Also, affordable fees and low cost living and technological advancements have made studying MBBS abroad in countries like Russia, China, Ukraine, Georgia and Belarus etc. feasible options for Indian students.

Some of these countries also offer postgraduate opportunities and more career option further.

Students should look for these factors while selecting a medical University Abroad

Country

Even though studying abroad has many benefits, some students often feel homesick and unable to adapt to the new environment. Hence while deciding to study MBBS abroad, factors like climate conditions, food and language should be considered by the students.

Hence opt to study in a country where you would feel comfortable and Indian food is available easily. Most medical universities in Ukraine and Russia have the Indian food available in hostels as well as university canteen.

2. Medical Universities

It could be more stressful to find the right University to pursue your dream career of becoming doctor. As most of the students who pursue MBBS abroad return to their home country, end up having MBBS degree that is received from colleges that are not approved by NMC. So it is mandatory to know if the university is approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC) as well as WHO. Also university must follow NMC’s new gazette guidelines such as full course in English medium, course duration must be more than 54 months and provide 1 year internship after completion of MBBS degree.

Cost

While medical education is considered a one-time investment for a lifetime, it is very important that students make a right and wise decision to have a quality education in the budget. Students generally have to spends 25 lakh and more to study medicine in an overseas medical universities. Hence, quality medical education at affordable fees becomes a necessary factor while choosing a foreign medical institute.

