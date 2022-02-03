New Audi Q7 Car at Affordable Price

Chandigarh, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — It is the best time to book a new luxury car, the Audi Q7. The car will launch on February 3, 2022, in two trim levels.

Buyers probably get a new car from Audi. It is ready to launch its Audi Q7 on February 3, 2022. It will launch in two trims Premium Plus & Technology. There is a modified engine with BSVI. Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC60, BMW X5, and many others compete with Audi Q7.

Their sources announced the launch on social media. The expected price is near INR 80 lakhs. It is an ex-showroom price. The company also started accepting bookings for Audi Q7 in the last two weeks. The booking amount is INR 5 lakhs. Car lovers can book their new car on their website and their authorized dealers of Audi all over the country.

Head of Audi in India Balbir Singh Dhillon told the media that they launched nine models in 2021. We are thrilled to launch a new model Audi Q7 with the latest features.

The user loves to buy Audi Q7. They love their road presence, functional performance on and off-road existence. It comes with an elegant design and advanced features.

Their sources said that people will love their new luxury car, the Audi Q7. The more buyers will buy this car. It gives a luxurious look and comfortable drive.

This SUV model comes with the latest features, such as Audi Drive Select, Adaptive Air Suspension, Quattro all-wheel drive. It has driver-assist features such as a 360-degree view camera, park assist, lane departure warning. This SUV has multiple airbags with lane departure warnings and others.

Buyers can get all features of this model of Audi. This is also available in multiple colors at an affordable on-road price. Users also get many offers at their prices. Buyers now quickly hire this car at an affordable price. It is a suitable time to book the new Audi.