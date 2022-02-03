Top-Rated Cosmetic Dentists In Cedar Park Offer High-Quality Invisalign Service

Cedar Park, USA, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — The brand name Invisalign refers to a type of thin clear aligner that is used in orthodontic treatment. The aligner is constructed of a flexible thermoplastic polymer. Conveniently located along Cider Park, the Town Center Dental offers Invisalign in Texas.

Whether you’re looking to get Invisalign in Cedar Park, Texas, the treatment will be the same – clear braces. The difference between clear aligners and traditional braces extends well beyond the name.

The clear braces are tailor-made trays that cradle the teeth. Like traditional braces, they realign the teeth by exerting pressure on them. Dentists bond braces to the enamel of the teeth, whereas patients may remove Invisalign. There are no wires or elastics, and the trays are clear acrylic.

Our dentist takes detailed pictures of the mouth to produce a series of high-resolution images. These images allow them to input highly accurate measurements into specialized software.

The dentist completes the process by inputting the patient’s goals. The computer then has the starting point from which to work and a target. The software establishes a plan for how best to achieve the required adjustment in a series of steps. It creates several designs for finely calibrated aligners, each with incremental improvements in tooth position. The number of trays used depends on the level of adjustment. Patients typically require between twelve and forty-eight trays.

The patient wears each tray for two weeks: Any faster would cause too much discomfort and render the process ineffective. The patient keeps the trays in for at least twenty-two hours a day.

Patients remove the aligners when eating and cleaning their teeth. Good dental hygiene is critical as trapped food particles lead to plaque buildup and bacteria growth.

Apart from its aesthetic advantages, Invisalign:

It is more comfortable than regular braces to wear It is less abrasive to the teeth and gums Facilitates the maintenance of proper oral hygiene

To be effective, the patient’s teeth must be somewhat healthy. Patients with very crooked teeth or multiple missing teeth may not be candidates for this technique.

Finally, Invisalign does demand the wearer’s dedication. Young patients may be unaware of the critical nature of retaining the trays for the appropriate time. They may forget to replace the aligners after eating or lose them.

Traditional braces are a preferable alternative for patients with serious misalignment concerns and those prone to forgetfulness.

Dr. Samir Momin graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) School of Dentistry in Los Angeles with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS). He obtained his Texas dental license and has over 15 years of dental expertise. Dr. Momin will help you in providing Invisalign service.

Have you put off straightening your teeth because you dislike braces? Consult the Town Dental Center for the best Invisalign treatment in Texas and determine whether Invisalign is a viable solution.

Our skilled dental team will evaluate your treatment options and recommend the most cost-effective treatment plan in Texas based on your budget and lifestyle.

