Sydney, Australia, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to metal recycling the terms ferrous and non-ferrous are used very commonly. However, it might still be confusing for someone who would like to sell their metals as scrap. Here is a quick guide to non-ferrous metals to help you scrap them in exchange for a good price.

Understanding Non-Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous metals are alloys or metals that have no significant quantity of iron in them. Except for iron, all pure metals are non-ferrous. Non-ferrous metals are more expensive than ferrous metals, but they have advantages such as lightweight (aluminium) and conductivity (copper), as well as corrosion resistance (zinc). Because many of these materials have low melting points, they are unsuitable for high-temperature applications. There are many different types of non-ferrous materials, which include any metal or alloy that does not have any iron content. Aluminium, copper, lead, nickel, tin, titanium, and zinc, as well as copper alloys such as brass and bronze, are among them. Gold, silver, platinum, cobalt, mercury, tungsten, and beryllium are some of the other rare or valuable non-ferrous metals.

Ferrous and non-ferrous metals are distinguished by the presence of iron in ferrous metals. Ferrous metals, such as cast iron and carbon steel, have a high carbon content, making them prone to rusting. The presence of chromium in stainless steel, on the other hand, protects it from corrosion.

Recycling Of Non-Ferrous Metals

Non-ferrous scrap metals are typically recycled and have played an essential role in the metallurgy sector, where scrap materials are used to make new metals. Re-smelting and re-casting non-ferrous metals are examples of this. Industrial scrap materials abandoned equipment (such as copper wires), and even particle emissions are all sources for recycled non-ferrous metals.

After enough non-ferrous metals are gathered for recycling. They are transported to a recycling centre, the process of converting used metals into new items begins. Non-ferrous metals are separated into different categories by type and then compacted into huge bales to make shipping and transportation easier. Shearing machines are used to reduce the size of huge metal pieces to a manageable size. Bales of non-ferrous metals that are homogeneous are melted down and cast into ingots, which are turned into metal sheets for use in manufacturing and industrial units.

Commonly Found Non-ferrous Metals

There are many distinct non-ferrous metals and alloys because they comprise any metal that isn’t iron. Some of the more common non-ferrous metals have the following qualities and applications:

Copper: Copper is still widely employed in industry, despite having been used by humans for thousands of years. Copper and its alloys have strong thermal conductivity, electrical conductivity, and corrosion resistance qualities. Copper is used in heat exchangers and heating vessels, as well as wiring and motors, and as a roofing material. Aluminium: Because of its low weight and simplicity of machining, aluminium is an important metal that is utilised in a wide range of applications. Aluminium’s lightweight feature makes it ideal for aerospace and automotive applications, as well as marine applications in boats. Bicycle frames, saucepans, and beverage cans are all made of aluminium. Lead: Lead is the heaviest metal and has high corrosion resistance. It has been used for many purposes throughout history, including paint and fuel. Many of its previous applications are no longer permitted. However, batteries, power lines, and acid tanks are still made with it. Zinc: Zinc has been utilised as an alloying element for years, primarily to alloy steel for multiple applications. Materials galvanised with alloying components have a higher rust resistance. Zinc oxide is also utilised as a white pigment in paints and as a heat dissipator in the rubber industry. Alloys: Bronze and brass are non-ferrous alloys that have been cast since the Bronze Age. These alloys are more corrosion resistant and melt at lower temperatures than ferrous elements. Brass is a copper-zinc alloy, whereas bronze has copper mixed with aluminium and/or nickel.

