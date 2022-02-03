HAC Institute: The theories of emotional intelligence explained

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Unlike your intelligence quotient (IQ) which is largely genetic, emotional intelligence or a high emotional quotient (EQ) is a skill that can be developed throughout your life. Experts even argue that EQ is even more important than IQ to be successful in life. While this may seem debatable, no doubt having a high EQ will help one make sound decisions, which in turn pave the way for a better life.

Generally, the typical IQ threshold required for professional roles is between 110 and 120, where most people fall in the top 10% or so. This is why experts believe that IQ itself offers relatively less advantage in competitive settings. Bringing EQ into this equation changes the dynamics of how a person’s intelligence is measured; which is why it has now become an integral part of professional or self-evaluation.

“Emotional intelligence doesn’t necessarily increase with age as one might expect,” says Hanan Al Sammak, founder, life coach, and Theta healer at the HAC institute in Dubai. “While some people learn and grow from life experiences, many do not. To build your EQ, you must be emotionally healthy, which is not an easy feat for most people.”

Science tells us that emotions often precede thought, which is why sometimes we act before we can think while running high on emotions. When a person is emotional, his/her brain functioning changes drastically, reducing their cognitive abilities, decision-making power, and interpersonal skills. So it is safe to say that learning to effectively manage emotions -both self and of others – can help you successfully navigate your personal and professional lives.

“Effectively managing one’s emotions will help you have difficult conversations tactfully with others, without hurting or getting hurt,” continues Hanan.” Having a healthy way to cope with complex emotions helps improve your relationships, resolve conflicts, collaborate better, and motivate others.”

While multiple theories explain EQ, Mayer, Salovey, and Caruso’s EI Ability Model (Faltas, 2017) is the most popular and widely acknowledged model. The model suggests that information obtained from perceived understanding and management of emotions helps facilitate our thinking and plays a vital role in decision-making abilities. This EI framework focuses on four branches- perceiving emotion, using emotions to facilitate thought, understanding emotions, and managing emotions. This theory was updated several times, including more instances of problem-solving skills and with a greater understanding of practical, social, and emotional intelligence.

Today self-development experts and certified life coaches work following these theories to help people build their EQ and become emotionally healthy. Life coaching especially focuses on helping people reconnect with their core emotions, accept them and be comfortable with them. Through a better understanding of one’s own emotions, you will develop the ability to perceive the emotions of others by reading facial and gestural cues, which in turn help you manage social situations better.

If you are keen on developing your EQ and succeeding in life, you can sign up for life coaching in Dubai.