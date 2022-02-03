For Rapid Relocation of Medical Institution Opt for Medilift Air Ambulance in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Medical emergency has increased the need for urgent evacuation by air. Best Air Ambulance in Mumbai provides a superlative, professionally managed, inclusive Bed to Bed patient transfer service in the wake of a medical emergency. This requires an appropriate medical crew, medically certified equipment, therapeutically outfitted aircraft, proper documentation, following safety protocols, and arrangement of ground evacuation before the patient could be successfully transferred. We are a part of the Nation’s largest medical transfer network spanning with utmost skill and dexterity. We operate 24/7 to provide superior quality services to the patients through our network of associates across the nation and beyond.

Medilift Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai offers evacuation service and emergency assistance to those in need of medical evacuation as early as possible. Depending on the situation, we organize for air ambulance, medical support, therapeutic flights, or ground transport assistance and evacuate patients to get them shifted to the nearest medical facility. The Emergency Assistance rendered by us ensures swift transportation in the most comfortable and hassle-free manner with all the required medicaments. Our onboard supervision provides a start to finish vigilance at the health of the patients until the voyage ends on a virtuous note.

Medilift Air Ambulance in Chennai– A Source of Cautious and Comfortable Commutation in Covid

Normally, patients positive with a coronavirus infection cannot be transported owing to the contagious nature of the disease which can infect everyone around if adequate precautions are not taken. But Emergency Air Ambulance Service in Chennai owns the Patient Isolation Transport Unit and has an aircraft that can ferry covid positive patients without any complication. We deliver the evacuation process in a medically outfitted pod which is a high-quality shell that helps isolate the patient from the outside ensuring the ones accompanying the patient remains safe.

We guarantee to shift patients with much prudence and convenience to keep them in sound health. We at Air Ambulance Service in Chennai provide the Hospital Bed and Treatment Booking services as well as Doctors appointment booking services to avoid any complications during or after the transportation gets over. Our onboard crew stabilizes the vitals of the patients and keeps them under check during transportation.

The Ideologies on Which Air Ambulance in Mumbai & Chennai Operates

• Availability of onboard Intensivist

• Expert critical care team advice regarding the transfer

• Our critical care experts discuss the case with family members and the patient in-depth

• Pre-transfer Preparation

• Proper stabilization of the patient during the voyage

• Ground Transfer

• Availability of dedicated helpline crew

• Low-cost budget

• Advanced ICU setup on board