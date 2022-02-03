Smoak’s Comfort Control Celebrates 50 Years of Service

Charleston, SC, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Smoak’s Comfort Control is pleased to announce they have provided heating, air conditioning, and plumbing services for area residents for the past 50 years. They have worked with thousands of customers, giving them the comfortable living environment they deserve.

Smoak’s Comfort Control was founded by Jack Smoak in 1972 and is now operated by William and his two sons. The company has maintained the same customer-focused goals since the company’s foundation, providing all the HVAC, plumbing, and indoor air quality services their customers require. Homeowners and business owners in the area can turn to the company for system designs, repairs, replacements, installation, and maintenance. They are one of the oldest Trane dealers in the area and provide other reliable brands to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

The highly trained professionals at Smoak’s Comfort Control provide reliable services to customers throughout the Lowcountry area. Many of the technicians have worked with the company for 15 years, sharing a passion for efficient service to keep homes and businesses comfortable and functional.

Anyone interested in learning about their years of service can find out more by visiting the Smoak’s Comfort Control website or by calling 1-843-556-9550.

