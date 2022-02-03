Eloquence Reimages Interior Design with Revitalized Interpretations of Classic Pieces

Los Angeles, California, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — One provider of unique home furnishings, decorative accents, scented candles, and antique gold mirrors is reimagining and reinterpreting the way we think about interior design. EloquenceⓇ, operating out of their Los Angeles showroom and from Eloquence.com, and born out of a passion to capture and recreate rare elegance, delivers a breath of fresh air for homeowners looking to reinvigorate their homes with one-of-a-kind antiques and re-editions.

EloquenceⓇ offers exquisite home furnishings and decorative accents of exemplary quality for every room in the home. Their catalog includes beds, nightstands, and dressers to grace the intimacy of the bedroom, antique gold mirrors that accentuate a hallway along with sofas, chairs, and dining tables to elevate the experience offered by the dining and living rooms. The breadth of their collection is poised to impress homeowners and discretionary design enthusiasts across the country.

Some of their home furnishings are original antiques or vintage items, but many of the furnishings in their catalog are unique re-editions, imagined and recreated according to the inspiration gathered from the French Country aesthetic of the originals. Their re-editions are painstakingly crafted with high-quality natural materials and completed with meticulously applied patinas that gather and project the spirit of the originals.

In addition to the staple furnishings represented in their online catalog, EloquenceⓇ also delivers a one-of-a-kind assortment of decorative home accents, including but not limited to wall decor, pottery, baskets, planters, scented candles, and lighting accessories such as sconces and chandeliers.

These decorative accents bind together all of the elements of their reimagined aesthetic in a delicate harmony. Lighting and wall art, for example, can have a profound effect on the spirit of a setting. Cognizant of that, EloquenceⓇ has insightfully delivered the artistic effects that bind together the myriad pieces of interior decor.

Their bespoke collection of scented candles is a delight for multiple senses, delivering both a soft, lambent glow and the opportunity to grace the room with evanescent olfactory pleasantry. Similarly, their chandeliers, antique gold mirrors, and other decorative wall mirrors make the most of the light, lengthening and opening a space where necessary, adding depth and intrigue.

Throughout the many antique furnishings, unique re-imaginings, and decorative accents that can be found in their online catalog, there is a pervasive sense of dedication to romance and charm. It is that spirit that has firmly cemented its status in the elite echelon of home design. They enjoy an uncontested spot at the top and are universally lauded by their devoted clientele.

Customers interested in exploring their original antiques, vintage items, and re-editions are encouraged to visit their website via the link above. Customers may also reach the customer service team at EloquenceⓇ by phone for questions or comment at 310-876-0661.