Virtual Influencer Shawn is The Star of Upcoming Educational Animated Television Show for Children

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — A virtual influencer named Shawn has been announced as the star of an upcoming educational animated television show for children. The TV show, called Life of Shawn, will be based on an 18-year-old virtual influencer named Shawn who enjoys drinking coffee, socializing, and attending events with his virtual buddies, Lea and Ziggy the Sloth. Shawn will share his experiences, thoughts, and educational stories with viewers to teach them important values about life.

The creator of the show, Zera Ng, realized that it’s essential to educate children as young as four years old about values. “As a mother of two children, I know how vital it is to instill good habits amongst young ones during their developmental years,” said Ng, fashion designer and mastermind behind Life of Shawn. “When the pandemic started in 2020, I realized that the media consumed by children does not do enough to educate our young ones, which gave me the idea to create Shawn, a virtual influencer who can teach values to children.”

The first season of Life of Shawn is expected to release by the end of 2022. Viewers can tune in to the adventures of the virtual influencer Shawn, and his friends Lea and Ziggy the Sloth, as they educate children on important values and good habits. The team behind Life of Shawn has already released the first official music video to promote the character and his show. In the music video, the character Shawn is depicted taking safety precautions, such as mask-wearing, handwashing, and social distancing, in order to educate children about protecting against the COVID-19 virus. Currently, the music video has already received over 80,000 views since its recent release.

Download high resolution images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1_w_IJYHNM5b2C-jfrkjKbvK2ej1JTemF?usp=sharing

To watch Life of Shawn’s first music video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wo0SIJpo97A

To keep up with the latest updates about Life of Shawn, visit the show’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/lifeofshawnofficial