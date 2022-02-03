Demand For Poultry Diagnostics Is Projected To Witness Growth Over Coming Years

The global poultry diagnostics market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9% till 2031, surpassing US$ 660 Mn in valuation, reports Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Historical data suggests that the market expanded at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2016 to 2020.

The primary cause for significant growth in demand for poultry diagnostics is rising outbreaks of poultry diseases worldwide. These flock infections affect world trade in layers poultry, broilers, and turkeys. As a result, ongoing efforts are being made to increase awareness among farmers about these diseases. Different bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoon pathogens, and environment and nutritional deficiencies are causing these diseases.

Key Segments Covered in Poultry Diagnostics Industry Research

By Test ELISA Test (Enzyme-linked Immunoassays) PCR Test (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

By Disease Avian Salmonellosis Avian Influenza Newcastle Disease Avian Mycoplasmosis Avian Pasteurellosis Infectious Bronchitis Infectious Bursal Disease Avian Encephalomyelitis Avian Reovirus Chicken Anaemia

By Service Bacteriology Virology Parasitology



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By test, ELISA to generate 52% of total market revenue.

Market for poultry diagnostics to grow 1.8X in value by 2031.

U.S. to remain dominant in North American market expanding at 6% CAGR through 2031.

Market for poultry diagnostics in China to surge at CAGR of 12% over analysis period.

Within Europe, market in Germany to expand at a CAGR of 7% over next ten years.

Demand for PCR tests to rise at a CAGR of 8% over the decade.

Key Players’ Winning Strategy

Prominent players in the industry are QIAGEN, Zoetis, BioChek Smart Veterinary Diagnostics, IDvet, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bioneer Corporation, MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH, Biogenetics Biotechnology Company, FinTech, and IDEXX Laboratories, among others.

These players focus on adopting various strategies to expand their product offerings and strengthen geographic presence. With advancements in technology, new players are expected to enter the market.

In March 2018, in addition to an infectious bronchitis virus RNA sample kit, BioChek confirmed that a Salmonella enteritidis typhoid-Heidelberg NA test kit will be launched.

Zoetis launched new products – “ProFLOK Enzyme Linked Immune-sorbant (ELISA) assay testing kits and Rapid Immunomigration Assay (RIM)”; these products help detect avian influenza antigens.

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

