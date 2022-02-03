Demand For Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating Is Set To Accelerate At The Highest Pace During 2022-2032

Market Snapshot Newly-released duplex nickel plating business analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows global consumption crossing 29 kilo tons by 2021, depicting a 4.5% proliferation as compared to the previous year. In terms of revenue, the market is projected to top US$ 900 Mn mark by 2031-end, leaving US$ 400 Mn room for existing players and new entrants to capitalize. Demand for decorative duplex nickel plating in the automotive industry has surged year-on-year at 6% in FY2020-FY2021. Increasing demand for wear-resistant, durable, and corrosion-resistant plating in the automotive and aerospace industry will heighten global sales during the forecast period.

The duplex nickel plating business offers a wide array of products, including hexavalent chrome, nickel trivalent chrome, and nickel microporous chrome, besides others. These product offerings have been deeply acknowledged by the consumer base across the globe for their upper hand in providing the high-end surface finishing.

Global demand for duplex nickel plating is propelled by North America, accounting for notable demand and supply of plating chemicals, followed by Europe and East Asia. Prominent duplex nickel plating manufacturers are positioned in North America, especially the U.S., owing to ease of raw material availability and heightened infrastructural investments.

Key Takeaways from Study

The global duplex nickel plating market is anticipated to add 1.7X value by 2031.

Decorative segment captures a major chunk in duplex nickel plating, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn over 2021-2031.

Among the plating types, bright duplex plating has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to high wear resistance capabilities over others.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and this regional is expected to expand at 4% CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for duplex nickel plating was hit in 2020, which saw a decline of 2% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Main Segments Covered in Duplex Nickel Plating Industry Research

By Type

Protective Duplex Nickel Plating

Decorative Duplex Nickel Plating

By Coating Material Surface

Ferrous Duplex Nickel Plating Steel Stainless Steel Mild steel Carbon steel Cast Iron



Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of duplex nickel plating must look forward to increased production capacity and prioritise geographical expansion. Duplex plating manufacturers need to also look for constructive collaborations with plating service providers to secure a stable curve in the business. This shall help their business witness growth in the market over the medium- to the long-term forecast period.

