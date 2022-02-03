The Demand For Thermal Lamination Films Are Expected To Increase With The Increasing Number Of Packed Food Products

Thermal Lamination films Market: an overview:

Thermal lamination films are decorative films, which are extrusion coated with thermal adhesives. These films, when heated, melts the adhesives & sticks to the printed paper surface. Generally, thermal lamination films are of three main types that are biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) based thermal lamination film, biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate based thermal lamination film (BOPET) and biaxially oriented nylon-6 based thermal lamination film (BOPA).

The adhesives that are used to coat these films are hot-melt adhesives, such as LDPE or EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate), polyolefin resin and others. Thermal lamination films offer good UV resistance, high tensile & bond strength and scratch resistance. It provides decorative finishes such as gloss & matte along with specialized finishes.

Thermal Lamination films Market: Segments:

On the basis of film type, the market for thermal lamination films is segmented into:

BOPET-based thermal lamination film

BOPP-based thermal lamination film

BOPA-based thermal lamination film

Other

On the basis of applications, the thermal lamination film market is classified into:

Industrial printing

Commercial printing

Others

On the basis of geographical regions, the thermal lamination film market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Thermal Lamination films Market: Dynamics: Thermal lamination films are extensively used to laminate soft book covers, presenting cards, magazine covers, photo album, notebook covers, poster, packaging, gift bags and others. Thermal lamination films’ thickness ranges from 20 microns to 250 microns. Thermal laminating films are used for packaging in food and beverages. The demand for these films are expected to increase with the increasing number of packed food products. The demand for thermal lamination films is high for decorative packaging purposes from commercial industry segment particularly for advertisement of products. The demand for these films is also high from industrial printing industry. BOPP-based thermal lamination film expanded with polystyrene is used for rooftop insulation owing to relatively low cost of insulation than aluminum insulation. The demand for thermal lamination films is ever increasing as the printing industry is inexhaustible. As per a research, global print industry was valued at US $ 898 billion in 2015. Advertising info graphics play a very vital role in the sales of products. Therefore, the use of thermal lamination films for laminating luxury bags and shopping bags is increasing. The rise of digital media and change in raw material prices are the major restraints for the growth of thermal lamination films market. Raw material cost includes the cost of adhesive resin and film. The digitization is likely to affect the business of thermal lamination films but to a smaller extent as the printable format is less likely to vanish.

Thermal Lamination films: Regional Outlook: North America is the leading producer of thermal lamination films followed by Asia Pacific. In North America, luxury industry and printing industry are relatively bigger as compared to Asia Pacific. However, the demand for thermal lamination films in Asia Pacific is expected to surpass the demand from North America on the back of rapid development activities and rise of middle-class in the region. Besides, the literacy level is also increasing in these regions, which is expected to increase the consumption of thermal lamination films by stationery products manufacturer for laminating books and other products. The market for luxury products is huge in Middle East region. The consumption of thermal lamination films in the region is fair for lamination of luxury items such as shopping bags and advertisement posters. The literacy level in Middle East & Africa region is also increasing. According to the World Bank, the literacy rate for adults in this region has increased from 59% in 1990 to 78% in 2010. As percentage of GDP, the average public investment in education is above 5.3% in this region. This is likely to increase the demand for thermal lamination films in the region. The demand from Europe region for thermal lamination films is also expected to increase gradually mainly on the back of the demand from luxury, printing and packaging industries.