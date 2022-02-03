Metaxalone Market Demand Is Poised To Grow With Impressive Rate Due To Increasing Attraction Towards Fitness

Metaxalone Market: Introduction

Being a muscle relaxant, metaxalone finds its usage in muscle relaxation and pain-relieving, caused by sprains, strains, and other musculoskeletal conditions. Metaxalone is considered a strong muscle relaxant with a negligible side effects. This property has resulted in making metaxalone as the best choice by athletes for protection against muscle contraction.

However, metaxalone is strictly recommended to be consumed with a doctor’s prescription only. With a mounting number of athlete gym institutions with increasing attraction towards fitness in urban society, the market for metaxalone is poised to grow with an impressive growth rate in coming years

Metaxalone is also preferred for the medication of old age people with joint, bone, and muscle problems. The aforementioned factors facilitate numerous growth opportunities for the metaxalone market over the forecast period (2020-2030).

The increasing number of people suffering from musculoskeletal conditions like rheumatoid arthritis is seen as one of the drivers for the metaxalone market. Moreover, the increase in a number of road accidents due to the non-availability of proper infrastructure has facilitated numerous growth opportunities for metaxalone as a muscle relaxant. However, there are certain side-effects of metaxalone such as headache, irritability, nausea, and vomiting these could result in hampering the metaxalone market over the forecast period.

Global Metaxalone Market is Experiencing Descending Demand amid Covid-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. The imposition of national and regional level lockdown has resulted in the halting of numerous outdoor activities including sports and gymnasiums. These halted activities have significantly impacted demand for metaxalone as it provides muscle relaxation.

For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at the force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020. Not only siding demand, but supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post-market resurrection. All in all supply chain of siding has been disrupted and is set to remain till the end of the 4th quarter of FY 2020.

However, with condition coming back to normal and uplifting of lockdown in numerous phases could facilitate growth opportunities for metaxalone at a lower rate compared to the usual condition. This lower growth rate is seen as the late opening of gyms and other fitness institutes.

Metaxalone Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is seen as the most lucrative market for metaxalone due to the increasing number of old age population. Furthermore, advancement in the pharmaceutical industry with respect to countries like Italy and Germany has also facilitated numerous growth opportunities for Metaxalone in Europe based market.

However, with mounting attraction towards athletics and gymnasium, Asia based market has resulted in creating demand for metaxalone as a pain reliever for players. Straitening of medicine prescription rules by the World Health Organization and local Government bodies has opened up huge market opportunities for metaxalone in the global market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Metaxalone Market are:

Metaxalone market is diversified in nature with large number of players in regional and national level. Prominent players of metaxalone market are focusing towards vertical integration right from production of API’s (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) to manufacturing of metaxalone to enjoy value chain benefit and increase their profitability.

Prominent players of metaxalone market includes Biosynth, Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, CDI Technology, Angelini S.p.A., Pfizer Inc., Aurum Pharmatech LLC, Finetech Industry Limited, Biocore, and Oxchem Corporation. Furthermore, companies are also focusing towards innovation and product launch to facilitate growth opportunities for metaxalone market.

For instance, Dr, Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. has launched metaxalone tablets which are modified version of King Pharmaceuticals Research and Development Inc.’s Skelaxin tablets.

On the basis of indicators, the global market for metaxalone is divided into:

  • Bone Pain
  • Muscle Pain
  • Joint Pain
  • Tunnel Syndrome
  • Others

On the basis of end-users, the global market for metaxalone is categorized as:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Fitness Institutes
  • Others

Based on the region, the global market for metaxalone is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  •  Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

