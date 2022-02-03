Demand For Liquid Crystal Polymers Is Expected To Rise Further Over The Coming Years

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Liquid Crystal Polymer sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Liquid Crystal Polymer. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Liquid Crystal Polymer Market across various industries and regions.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3968

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Liquid Crystal Polymer market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Liquid Crystal Polymer

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Liquid Crystal Polymer, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Liquid Crystal Polymer Market.

The latest Fact.MR study indicates that ~ 46,582 KT of liquid crystal polymer (LCP) were sold in 2018, and it is envisaged that the sales will pick pace by ~5% in 2019. The radical increase in the applications of liquid crystal polymer in electronics & electrical industry, which led to ~70% sales of LCP will continue to pace up lucrative growth avenues for market players through 2029, says the report. Growing penetration of miniaturization trend in electronics & electrical industry has attained all the limelight of stakeholders that are looking forward to expand their product applications.

As the automotive industry continues to embrace the trend of lightweight vehicles, in line with the growing demand for better performing motors and efficient fuel consumption, LCP is emerging as a viable substitute for heavy metal components. Increasing applications of liquid crystal polymer in auto industry led to ~13% sales of LCP in 2018. In thriving automotive industry, LCP is primarily witnessing traction for use in fuel contact components and battery components. Moreover, favorable properties of LCP, such as high chemical resistance, thermal resistance and good mechanical strength along with benefits of light weight continue to make liquid crystal polymers a material of choice for wide applications.

Multiple Application Opportunities Still Remain Untapped

Sales of liquid crystal polymer are intensifying at a rapid pace, with a multitude of applications, ranging from electrical & electronics, and automotive to customer goods, sports, leisure and medical verticals. As per the study, the rapidly emerging technologies, such as 5G communication, 3D printing hold high stakes of growth for the liquid crystal polymer market during the foreseeable period.

The study opines a group of researchers have recently developed a new grade of recyclable LCP for fused deposition modelling (FDM) 3D printing, which promise several benefits over the traditional ink models. The potential role of new grade LCP product in revolutionizing the 3D printing technology is anticipated to fillip growth prospects of the market players. 5G communication, on the other hand has emerged as a goldmine of applications for liquid crystal polymer during the forecast period. High flowability, high thermal stability, low water absorption, and low shrinkage properties of LCP, along with ability to fill thin-walled and small products in injection molding are paving way for its multitude applications in building 5G infrastructure.

The study opines that although LCP resin & compounds witnessed ~75% of the overall sales in 2018, and are witnessing significant adoption, the analysis indicated that the lucrativeness of liquid crystal polymer films is likely to grow by the end of the forecast period, as they are envisaged to expand at ~6% CAGR during 2019 and 2029. This can be attributed to the growing traction for liquid crystal polymer films to develop high in demand flexible printed circuits and for semiconductor packaging. Furthermore, increasing applications of LCP films in flexible solar cells, owing to its exceptional heat resistance and low water absorbency are also underpinning gains for the market. As per the study, LCP fibers will continue to lose its applications to aramid fibers.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3968

East Asia Leads the Pack

While the applications and adoption of liquid crystal polymer continue to gain momentum at a global level, East Asia, led by China remains the most lucrative revenue pocket for market players. East Asia accounted for ~60 of the overall sales of liquid crystal polymer, with China being the largest manufacturer of electronic devices and components across the globe. The bulk applications of LCP in the electronics & electrical industry will continue to keep adoption and thereby gains concentrated in China. Moreover, Japan and China being the hub of headquarters of several market players will continue to pace up the lucrativeness of East Asia.

Fact.MR study presents the long-term outlook of the liquid crystal polymer market for 2019 to 2029. The liquid crystal polymer market is anticipated to register a volume CAGR of ~5% through 2029.

Key Segments Covered in Liquid Crystal Polymer Market Report:

On the basis of form, the liquid crystal polymer market can be segmented into:

Resin & Compounds

Films

Fibers

On the basis of applications, the liquid crystal polymer market can be segmented into:

Electrical & Electronics Connectors Flexible Circuits Printed circuit board Others

Automotive Lamp Holders Connectors Electronic Components Ignition & Transmission Components

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods, Sports & Leisure

Industrial Measuring Instruments Others



On the basis of region, the liquid crystal polymer market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3968



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Liquid Crystal Polymer Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Liquid Crystal Polymer market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Liquid Crystal Polymer market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Liquid Crystal Polymer Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Liquid Crystal Polymer Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Liquid Crystal Polymer Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Liquid Crystal Polymer Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Liquid Crystal Polymer: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Liquid Crystal Polymer sales.

More Valuable Insights on Liquid Crystal Polymer Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Liquid Crystal Polymer, Sales and Demand of Liquid Crystal Polymer, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

For More Insights- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556506843/growing-of-polyurethane-structural-insulated-panels-is-projected-to-take-demand-growth-at-5-cagr-over-the-next-10-years

About US

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com