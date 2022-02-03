Essential Micronutrients Market to Garner Brimming Revenues through 2021-2031: States Fact.MR

Essential Micronutrients Market research Report is an inestimable supply of insightful data for business strategists. This Essential Micronutrients Market study provides extensive data which enlarge the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Essential Micronutrients Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

Global Essential Micronutrients Market: Opportunity in Agriculture for Improving Productivity

Arable land depletion has recorded a significant pace on the back of intensive cropping, extensive chemical abuse on soil, robust mining of micronutrient reserves. Micronutrients are witnessing a surge in adoption in agricultural sector, as an effective means to enhance productivity and cater growing food demand. Rapid population growth, particularly in developing nations such as India and China has led the governments in these countries to develop new policies apropos food productivity acceleration.

Opportunities for improving productivity lie in the development and application of fertilizers enriched with lacking micronutrients, which in turn concurrently increases efficiency of fertilizers, thereby stimulating its uptake. This further helps in raising farm income through increased productivity, meanwhile slowing down the unabated current expansion of agriculture into natural ecosystems.

Robust Investments in Micronutrient Plants to Augur Well for the Market Growth

Leading players in the essential micronutrients market are making strategic investments for supporting their customers in food and agriculture sectors, and strengthening their leadership in the market. Such investments also underline their commitment to sustainability, and initiatives toward propelling agricultural yields, particularly in regions having poor soil conditions.

Akzo Nobel, in 2017, announced its plans of investing over 10 Mn in Sweden for expanding capacity of its chelated micronutrients, which seek extensive adoption as essential ingredients in agriculture. This project, located at Kvarntorp, caters to surging demand for micronutrients. The expansion primarily involves capacity addition for the high-performance iron chelates, which considerably helps in enhancing the agricultural productivity.

As insufficient iron intake leads to anemia, increases mortality in women & children, and retards brain development, proper supply of iron through food has become an imperative concern among the healthcare systems. As a response to this concern, researchers from the Laboratory of Biotechnology, ETH Zurich, have developed new type of genetically-modified (GM) rice, which contains multiple micronutrients, banking on the fact that rice is a key staple diet of a large population base globally.

Researchers have made improvements in the “Golden Rice”, a GM rice, which is now being employed in breeding programs across several countries such as Southeast Asian nations. The research results have further demonstrated successful combination of several essential micronutrients, such as beta carotene, zinc, and iron, in single rice plant to provide healthy nutrition.

Multidisciplinary research methodologies have been adopted to create an all-embracive analysis of key market data. Multiple parameters have been employed to generate valuable datapoints on the evolving value chain of essential micronutrients. The report has also revealed the current market standings of these players, revealing accurate information on market positioning and competitor analysis. Inferences from the report are aimed to extend the understanding of essential micronutrients manufacturers towards the future of the market.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

