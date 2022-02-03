Increasing Concern Towards Medicines Made With Naturally Extracted Raw Materials Gives A Boost For Fisetin Demand

The latest research on Global Fisetin Market offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fisetin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fisetin.

Fisetin is extracted from trees, shrubs, fruits and tea leaves, making it antioxidant which is food for slowing down aging. Numerous medical research have suggested that consumption of fisetin on regular basic could result in improving life span by 10% and improves quality of life in terms of physical body structure.

With property such as low inflammation, which helps body cells to recover at faster level and restore full power has made fisetin an ideal candidate for consumption for health benefits. In addition to the aforementioned health benefits fisetin has also shown better result while fighting cancer, fisetin prevents cancer cells from spreading and destroy them. However, fisetin is strictly recommended to be consumed with doctor’s prescription only.

Fisetin also finds its usage against stress & inflammation, stroke and Alzheimer. Increasing number of people suffering from stress, cancer and other diseases like rheumatoid arthritis is seen as one of the drivers for fisetin market. Moreover, with ability to improve brain health and memory fisetin market is expected to experience mounting demand in the coming years.

Increasing concern towards medicines made with naturally extracted raw materials has also gives a boost for fisetin demand in the recent past. Thus, with numerous advantages and health benefits market for fisetin is poised to grow with an impressive growth rate over the forecast period (2020-2030).

Fisetin Market Segmentation

The fisetin market has been bifurcated into three categories: source, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of source, the global market for fisetin is divided into:

Trees

Shrubs

Fruits Strawberries Cucumbers Onions Grapes Persimmons Apple Other

Tea Leaves

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market for fisetin is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Online Channel

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

Based on the region, the global market for fisetin is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Fisetin Market Competitive Landscape

The Fisetin market is diversified in nature with large number of players in the regional and national levels. Prominent players of fisetin market are focusing on vertical integration right from the production of API’s (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) to manufacturing of fisetin to enjoy value chain benefits and increase their profitability.

Furthermore, key players are also collaborating with farmers to gain advantages of lower raw material pricing. Prominent players of fisetin market includes The Good Scents Company, Shanghai Zheyan Biotech Co., Ltd., Nanjing Finetech Chemical Co., Ltd., BOC Sciences, Alchem Pharmatech INC, TCI America, Alfa Aesar, Cyman Chemical company, Frontier scientific, INC, ApexBio Technology, Biorbyt Limited and Angene International Limited among others.

Fisetin Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is seen as most lucrative market for fisetin due to increasing number of old age population. Furthermore, advancement in pharmaceutical industry with respect to countries like Italy and Germany has also facilitated numerous growth opportunities for fisetin in Europe based market. However, with mounting number of stress and cancer patients market for fisetin is experiencing increasing demand in North America based region.

Asia based market has resulted in creating demand for fisetin as naturally extracted traditional benefit with numerous health benefits. Straitening of medicine prescription rules by World Health Organization and local Government bodies has opened up huge market opportunities for fisetin in global market.

Global Fisetin Market: Covid-19 Impact

COVID-19 has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Imposition of national and regional level lockdown has resulted in halting of numerous outdoor activities including sports and gymnasiums. These halted activities has significantly impacted demand for fisetin as it provides numerous health advantages associated with stress relief and cancer. For the market to resurrect to its original form, construction activities should restart at force which is possible post 4th quarter of FY2020.

Not only siding demand, supply has also been put on hold to normalize the market prices which is set to normalize the overall production cost, post market resurrection.

