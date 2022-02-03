Orange Powder Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2031 | Fact.MR

Advancing food & beverages as well as pharmaceutical industry is expected to facilitate numerous growth opportunities for orange powder market. Orange powder finds its usage in numerous applications including bakery, jams, jellies, ice-cream, dairy beverages and medicinal flavor. Furthermore, orange juice powder is used for production of orange flavored soft drink, hard drink and juice ready powder.

With numerous advantages offered by orange powder in cosmetic industry as it unclog skin pores, treats pimples & acne, remove scars and acts as natural skin toner. However, extraction of orange powder from orange peel at home could impact demand in commercial market.

The Global Orange Powder market research report displays the market size, share, status, production, cost analysis, and market value with the forecast period 2021-2031. Besides, upstream raw materials, downstream demand analysis, consumption volume, and the market share by segments and sub-segments have also been mentioned. It provides a refined view of the classifications, applications, segmentations, specifications and many more for Orange Powder market. Regulatory scenarios that affect the various decisions in the Orange Powder market are given a keen observation and have been explained.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of product type, the global market for orange powder is divided into:

Orange Peel Powder

Orange Juice Powder

Other

On the basis of application, the global market for orange powder is categorized as:

Bakery

Tarts

Jams

Jellies

Ice-Creams

Dairy Beverages

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for orange powder is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Supermart / Hypermarts

Others

Based on the region, the global market for orange powder is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Orange Powder Market is Experiencing Mounting Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak Medication

Novel corona virus has not only shattered the movement of the people but also the production and trade of the major products in the market. Halted production activity and disrupted supply chain has significantly impacted global food & beverages market. However, increasing concern towards naturally extracted powder and consumption of products providing Vitamin C has opened up new market opportunity for orange powder market.

Furthermore, the global food & beverage market to resurrect to its original form, production activities should restart at force which is possible post 3rd quarter of FY2020. With mounting demand for naturally occurred nutrient supplements in these periods of lockdown has facilitated growth opportunities for orange powder market with respect to pharmaceutical products.

Orange Powder Market: Competitive Landscape

Beacon Commodities a U.K. based orange powder producing company has shown significant growth in recent past as result of increasing application usage and advantages of orange powders. Company has a well-established global and regional presence. Beacon Commodities is increasing their production capacity in order to meet mounting demand from food and beverages industry in B2B segment.

Other global prominent players in global orange powder market includes. Plant Extracts International Inc., Beacon Commodities, Hunan Nutramax Inc., RUNHERB INC., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG., Denk Ingredients, Southern Flavoring Company, LorAnn Oils, McCormick & Company, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas , Döhler, Cook Flavoring. Furthermore, key players like MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG are focusing towards product innovation by varying chemical composition and natural extraction of orange powder with organic nature to meet increasing demand in food & beverages industry.

