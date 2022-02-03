Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Floor Cleaning Equipment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global floor cleaning equipment market is projected to touch USD 9.56 billion by 2025, as per the latest report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period. Increasing the use of several flooring materials like ceramic, wood and stone is projected to accelerate the need for floor cleaning equipment, resulting in driving the market. Further, rising consciousness about various airborne diseases caused by dirt and dust particles is contributing to the growth of the product. Rapidly developing the construction and hospitality segment owing to the requirement for various floor cleaning equipment like polishers, electronic sweepers, scrubbers and vacuum cleaners is also fueling the market growth.

Leading player is focusing on continuous product advancement to cater to the changing needs. This factor is projected to further drive the floor cleaning equipment market. Tennant Co. in the year 2015 announced the launch of a T300 Scrubber that facilitates multiple arrangements in completing the task of cleaning the hard surface in hospitals. Furthermore, the launch of models like ride-on for floor mopping has witnessed a high demand because of their ability to reduce the forward motion of the user resulting in decreased use of efforts and time reduction. Floor scrubber sector dominated the market owing to wide applications of cleaning across various industries like commercial, hospitality and many more.

Residential application is projected to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. North America dominated the market by holding a global share of 44% in the year 2018. The development of the corporate segment on account of the accessibility of huge commercial areas in developed nations is projected to boost market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of carpet for floor covering has increased the utilization of vacuum cleaners, thereby boosting the vacuum cleaner market.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Comac

Minuteman International

Alfred Kärcher GmbH

Denis Rawlins

Tennant Company

Hako Group

Floor Cleaning Equipment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Scrubber

Vacuum Cleaner

Sweeper

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The vacuum cleaner division is projected to ascend with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. However, floor scrubber is anticipated to be the leading segment of the floor cleaning equipment market over the forecast period.

The commercial application was the dominating sector in the year 2018 and is expected to hold its leading position during the estimated period.

Asia Pacific is ascending with a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

