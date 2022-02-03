Pet Odor Control & Clean-Up Products Market Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2022 to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pet Odor Control & Clean-Up Products Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global pet odor control & clean-up products market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 8.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.94% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness about the health hazards among millennial population caused by odor of pet litters coupled with need for maintaining a healthy environment.

Increasing usage of technology and innovation has led to launching of various Bluetooth enabled and automatic boxes for litter disposal. Moreover, products like flushable and biodegradable flush bags, training pads and cleaning sprays are being developed by the manufacturers. The 2017-2018 Demographics and Pet Ownership Sourcebook of AMVA stated that around 57% of the households in U.S. adopted pets during the year 2016. Thus, the key players in this industry have started investing in R&Ds for innovation to develop products that can completely kill the germs and remove the odor.

The litter box segment held the largest share of 61.53% across the global market owing to increasing demand for proper disposal of pet litter without spoiling the surrounding. Moreover, the advances being made in this product segment such as launching of the litter box with Bluetooth support has enabled its users to operate it with smartphones and other electronic devices, thereby boosting its convenience for users. The clean-up product segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR 4.01% from 2019 to 2025 due to the rising demand for accessories and waste bags for disposable litter.

The offline distribution channel segment held the largest share of USD 5.59 billion across the global pet odor control and clean-up products market. This can be attributed to the preference among the buyers to physically examine the products before purchasing. Moreover, demo services and store assistance being provided by such stores are anticipated to boost the sale of products through this channel. The online segment of distribution channel is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the features like availability of a wide range of products on a single platform, doorstep delivery, offers, discounts, and hassle-free return policy.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Sunny & Honey

Skouts Honor Pet Supply Co.

SzeKai Co.

PMT Global Co.

Pet Odor Control & Clean-Up Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

Japan

Australia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

