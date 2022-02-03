Automotive Ignition System Market Evolves around Ever-Stringent Emission Standards – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Automotive Ignition System market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Automotive Ignition System

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Ignition System. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

While stringent emission standards continue to be the stranglehold of the automotive ignition industry, research by Fact.MR reveals that the automotive ignition system market is expected to revolve around consistent product innovations targeted at introducing the most environment-friendly technology. The automotive ignition system sales have increased by almost 25% from 2012 to 2017 and expected to cross US$ 7 billion by 2022.

Recent EPA emission standards related to small spark-ignition engines and similar regulations across different nations continue to challenge the automotive ignition system market. However, as manufacturers thrive to align innovations to the evolving emission standards, regulations are streamlining the global ignition system production.

With the ongoing electrification of the automotive industry, the number of the electronic components in automobiles has increased significantly. The electronic ignition system has significantly replaced mechanical ignition systems owing to efficiency and improved reliability. Fact.MR research shows that electronic ignition systems are likely to dominate the ignition type segment in terms of value sales worth US$ 2.1 billion by 2022. The conventional ignition segment is expected to follow suit with a CAGR of over 5%.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Automotive Ignition System Market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the automotive ignition system market delivers a comprehensive list of key manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers.

A comprehensive view of leading companies is elaborated in the company profile segment where in-detailed information on the product portfolio, a recent innovation, and notable developments are discussed. A few of the profiles of key players in the automotive ignition system market report include

BorgWarner

Delphi Automotive LLP

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul

Robert Bosch

CEP Technologies Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc.

Continental AG

Wells Vehicle Electronics

Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp

Valeo among others.

The automotive ignition system market is marked by product innovation and acquisition strategies.

The study estimated that the passenger cars (PC) segment of the automotive ignition system market is at the helm with over two-fifth revenue share of the market and is poised to touch US$ 3 billion by 2022 end. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is leading the value sales with the record high sales of passenger cars in the region. The heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR through 2022.

Countries including India, South Korea and China are expected to remain at the forefront of the most lucrative market of APEJ during the forecast period. Proliferating automotive parts industry against the backdrop of low labor costs and accessibility of raw materials and incremental sales of vehicles in APEJ are prime factors responsible for the robust CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Despite the challenges of fluctuating fuel prices and the emergence of EVs, reliance on gasoline is here to stay during and beyond the forecast. The research estimates the impressive dominance of gasoline ignition systems with over 57% of the total market share. However, diesel ignition systems are expected to gain 41 BPS through 2022 with the proposed recovery in the diesel engine market.

OEMs segment in the automotive ignition system market is expected to dominate with over 60% market share and surpass US$ 4.2 billion by 2022. While OEM is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period, the aftermarket segment is expected to gain 71 BPS by 2022 as manufacturers capture opportunities arising from the evolving consumer preferences.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Ignition System, Sales and Demand of Automotive Ignition System, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

