Wireless Mouse Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2022 – 2025

The Wireless Mouse Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global wireless mouse market is projected to reach USD 1.77 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Continuous product innovation, technological advancements, and presence of leading companies in the market such as Logitech are the factors expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period. Further, high compatibility of wireless mouse that provide faster movements than the wired mouse is expected to boost the product demand.

In 2018, the radio frequency mouse segment accounted for the largest market share owing to improved designs, extended battery life, and product innovations by leading companies such as Microsoft, Anker, and Logitech. Moreover, rapid development of corporate sector in Asian countries such as India and China is anticipated to further drive the growth over the forecast period. Bluetooth mouse segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. Extended battery life of this product is the main feature expected to boost the product demand.

Some of the Bluetooth devices come with rechargeable batteries which can be charged with an USB cable. Additionally, multiple devices can be connected at a single time to a Bluetooth mouse. These advanced features are expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. In 2018, North America dominated the wireless mouse market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to increasing preference for Esports among children and youngsters in countries like Canada and U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing disposable income of consumers and growing preference for wireless device over wired device. Furthermore, technological advancements and increase in number of offline as well as online retail stores are the factors expected to spur the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

North America is expected to be the most potential market for wireless mouse from 2019 to 2025 owing to growing demand for the product.

The second-most prominent market is anticipated to be Europe owing to presence of large number of professional video game players in countries such as France, Germany, and U.K.

In 2018, offline segment of distribution channel dominated the wireless mouse market and is expected to maintain its dominance owing to growing offline retail sector in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and China

Online segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2025

Increasing number of smartphone users, heavy discounts, and penetration of e-commerce platforms are the factors anticipated to accelerate the sales through online distribution channel.

