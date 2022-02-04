Global Car Oil Filter Industry Is Estimated To Create An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of More Than US$ 1 Bn By 2031

In the latest report on the car oil filter market by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the assessment period (2021 to 2031).

Increase in the number of vehicles along with strict government regulation on adverse environmental effect is propelling demand for car oil filters all across the globe. Market participants are coming up with dual textured elements that are coarse on outside and fine from the inside to achieve high filtration rate and resists clogging.

Canister type is considered to have higher consumer inclination as it is considered as ‘eco oil filter’. These filters are usually made up of paper filter media and plastic, and are primarily termed as the spin-on type as they are able to degrade and considered sustainable post utilization.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global car oil filter market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period and reach a market valuation of US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2031.
  • Under product type, anti-drain black seals is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of nearly 3.6%.
  • Premium passenger cars and luxury passenger cars are capturing more than 45% market share.
  • Europe is the leading regional market, reaching a market value of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2031.

What is Escalating Demand of Car Oil Filters across Geographies?

Car oil filters help in improving oil quality by separating contaminants from the oil, thereby keeping the oil unadulterated and safe. Rising demand for vehicles across regions is a key factor boosting market growth. Stringent regulations by governments curbing carbon emissions are driving penetration of high quality car oil filters in the market.

A prominent feature predicted to provide prospective chances for car oil filter manufacturers is increasing average age of vehicles in operation, owing to continuous improvements in vehicle quality and filter change kilometre.

Which Factors are Acting as Restraints for Car Oil Filter Industry Growth?

Introduction of electric vehicles can be a restraint to the global market for automotive oil filters. This is because vehicle oil filters will be limited to conventional vehicles. As consumers will inclined towards more sustainable options, the market will experience significant decline in sales over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in Car Oil Filter Industry Survey

  • By Product Type

    • Base Gaskets
    • Canisters
    • Anti-drain Black Seals
    • Base Plates

  • By Sales Channel

    • Car Oil Filters Sold at OEMs
    • Car Oil Filters Sold at OESs
    • Car Oil Filters Sold at IAMs

  • By Vehicle Type

    • Car Oil Filters for Compact Passenger Cars
    • Car Oil Filters for Mid-sized Passenger Cars
    • Car Oil Filters for Premium Passenger Cars
    • Car Oil Filters for Luxury Passenger Cars

  • By Filter Media

    • Cellulose Car Oil Filters
    • Synthetic Car Oil Filters
    • Others

Key Players Profiled

  • MAHLE GmbH
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Denso Corporation
  • Mann Hummel GmbH
  • Sogefi SpA.

