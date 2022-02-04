Demand For HDPE Gas Cylinders Is Expected To Expand At 8.6% CAGR Over The Forecast Period 2022-2032

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global demand for gas cylinders is valued at over US$ 7.4 Bn, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of around 8% to the end of 2031.

Gas cylinders, also known as gas tanks, store gas above atmospheric pressure and have applications across different industries. Rising demand for gas cylinders in natural gas vehicles to reduce carbon footprint and rising demand for cylinders in the recreation, transportation, life support, and automotive industries are expected to fuel market growth.

Cylinder manufacturers across the globe are facing stringent regulatory compliance. Strict manufacturing standards are defined by regulatory bodies for gas cylinders. At the same time, laws have been introduced for handling and storing conditions, specific to ventilation and storage location. As a result manufacturers are focusing on producing cylinders that are made from material that offers highest level of safety to avoid any possible damage to end consumers.

Luxfer Gas Cylinders, headquartered in California, is the world’s leading producer of aluminium and composite cylinders for high-pressure gas storage. The company uses patented and proprietary alloys to craft products that are lightweight, long-lasting, and corrosion-proof.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd manufactures supreme quality CNG cylinders that are increasingly being used for alternative fuel vehicles for a cleaner environment. EKC CNG cylinders go through ultrasonic inspection in the industrial line for the detecting any possible errors.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America market estimated to register a value of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031.

Market in Europe estimated to be valued at US$ 44.9 Mn by 2031.

Demand for HDPE gas cylinders is expected to expand at 8.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Aramid fibre gas cylinders are expected to see demand growth at 9% CAGR.

Get More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis on the demand for gas cylinders, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031.

The study divulges compelling insights on the basis of cylinder type (Type I, Type II, Type III, Type IV, and Type V), wrap type (wrap less, glass fibre, aramid fibre, carbon fibre, and HDPE), size (3 kgs, 4.5 kgs, 6 kgs, 9 kgs,14 kgs,17 kgs, 19 kgs, 21-34 kgs, 35-48 kgs, and other sizes), gas type (inert gases, flammable gases, toxic gases, pyrophoric gases, and oxidisers), and key regions of the world.

Gas Cylinder Industry Survey by Category

Cylinder Type Type I Gas Cylinders Type II Gas Cylinders Type III Gas Cylinders Type IV Gas Cylinders Type V Gas Cylinders

Wrap Type Wrap Less Gas Cylinders Glass Fiber Gas Cylinders Aramid Fiber Gas Cylinders Carbon Fiber Gas Cylinders HDPE Gas Cylinders

By Size 3 Kg Gas Cylinders 4.5 Kg Gas Cylinders 6 Kg Gas Cylinders 9 Kg Gas Cylinders 14 Kg Gas Cylinders 17 Kg Gas Cylinders 19 Kg Gas Cylinders 21-34 Kg Gas Cylinders 35-48 Kg Gas Cylinders

Gas Type Inert Gas Cylinders Flammable Gas Cylinders Toxic Gas Cylinders Pyrophoric Gas Cylinders Oxidizer Cylinders



Competitive Landscape

Rise in demand for cylinders for natural gas vehicles to keep a check on carbon footprints due to burning of fossil fuels is expected to drive demand for gas cylinders in the global market. Demand for gas cylinders has also increased in various other industries such as transportation and life support.

Manufacturers are focusing on various safety precautions. Technological developments such as new cylinder designs that optimize storage capability and ease the handling process because of additional safety measures and being light weight are expected to drive the market growth of gas cylinder dealers.

