Demand for Building Information Modeling Software Will Increase at a Striking CAGR of 11% Through 2027

Providing the much-needed data reliability and consistency, the global building information modeling market is booming. The market was pegged at US$ 4.7 Bn in 2019. According to the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), the global construction market will grow by 85 per cent to reach US$ 15.5 Trillion by 2030 due to rapid developments in US, India and China. Skyscrapers are touching new height records, gigantic tunnels are paving the way for new transport networks, and bridges are covering more distances in an unprecedented way which is propelling the building information modeling market.

Construction is witnessing unprecedented growth in terms of project complexity; case in point, Port Mann Bridge-Vancouver, Gotthard Base Tunnel-Switzerland, Three Gorges Dam-China, Shanghai Tower-China and Gotthard Base Tunnel-Switzerland. The development of such complex structures entails efficient and economical planning and vision. On this premise, the building information modeling market, will become an unavoidable resource within the modern-day construction sector.

Global Building Information Modeling Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global building information modeling market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

Type Application End User Region Software Building AEC North America Services Oil & Gas Contractors Latin America Civil Infrastructure Facility Managers Europe Industrial APAC MEA

Key Takeaways from the Building Information Modeling Market

MR reports that demand for building information modeling software segment will increase at a striking CAGR of 11% through 2027.

The major factors driving the growth of the building information modeling market is the rapid development of construction activities around the world.

Government regulatory organizations are also taking measures to increase the adoption of building information modeling in their respective countries and to heighten the demand for building information modeling.

The biggest market presently for building information modeling is North America, which is the most technically sound hemisphere with an integrated and sophisticated construction management system

Intense public and private space projects in U.S. cities such as Chicago and New York have driven North America to meet a significant 10% of the global market demand.

“Thanks to the implementation of building information modeling in various verticals, many new product developments and computer models have been introduced. Development in the commercial sector, such as retail and office buildings, is leading the building information modeling market,” says the Fact.MR analyst

New Competitors Leveraging Innovation to Gain Hegemony

The building information modeling market is highly fragmented with a large number of competitors with holding top shares. In addition, the numerous mergers and acquisitions by market players is also responsible for the development of the building information modeling industry. In 2018, Bentley Systems announced the acquisition of Plaxis, a primary provider of geotechnical software based in Netherlands, with an agreement to acquire SoilVision, a soil engineering software provider based in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Building Information Modeling Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for building information modeling, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period 2019-2027. The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for building information modeling software based on type (software, services), application (building, oil & gas, civil infrastructure, industrial), and end user (AEC, Contractors, Facility Managers) across several major regions.

