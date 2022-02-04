Widespread Applicability is Anticipated to Leverage Market Prospects for Intravenous Immunoglobulins for Plasma Fractionation, Pegged to Witness a Noteworthy 7% CAGR | Fact.MR

Fact.MR forecasts bullish prospects for the plasma fractionation market. The utilization of immunoglobulins has augmented in the last few years. Plasma-derived immunoglobulins are giving a new narrative to healthcare across a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. This widespread applicability is anticipated to leverage market prospects for plasma fractionation, pegged to witness a noteworthy 7% CAGR.

In addition, consistent technological innovations for developing efficient and cost-effective procedures for fractioning proteins shall also augment the plasma fractionation market. Therapies such as Ceruloplasmin and IgA are some examples of such innovations. Based on these trends, the plasma fractionation market is anticipated to scale up in the future, expanding 1.5x in the forecast period. (2020-2026)

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the plasma fractionation market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, application, end-user and region.

Product Immunoglobulins: Intravenous Immunoglobulins Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins

Coagulation Factor Concentrates: Factor VIII Factor IXF actor XIII Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Von Willebrand Factor (VWF) Fibrinogen Concentrates

Albumin

Protease Inhibitors

Other Plasma Products Application Neurology

Immunology

Hematology

Critical Care

Pulmonary

Other Applications End-user Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research Laboratories

Academic Institutions Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways from the Plasma Fractionation Market Study:

By product, intravenous immunoglobulins are poised to maintain their hegemony in the plasma fractionation market. The segment is poised to capture more than 2/5 th of the overall market. High incidence of autoimmune diseases shall drive growth within this segment.

of the overall market. High incidence of autoimmune diseases shall drive growth within this segment. By application, the neurology segment shall leverage almost 2.0x, capturing more than 2/5 th of the plasma fractionation market. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders is attributed as an important growth driver for this segment. More than 450 million people worldwide are affected by neurological disorders.

of the plasma fractionation market. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders is attributed as an important growth driver for this segment. More than 450 million people worldwide are affected by neurological disorders. By end-user, hospitals and clinics shall account for a significant chunk of revenue, capturing nearly 70% of the plasma fractionation market. Robust expansion of hospitals as a result of significant investments is set to augment the share of this segment.

By region, North America shall dominate the plasma fractionation market. Rising prevalence of autoimmune, neurological and hemophilic diseases shall augment market prospects for the region. The North American market shall capture nearly 2/5 th of the plasma fractionation market.

of the plasma fractionation market. Following North America is the Asia-Pacific, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 8.0%. Prevalence of bleeding and immune disorders have prompted greater utilization of plasma fractionation techniques. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure and awareness about plasma fractionation proteins and their use are other growth levers.

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to generate significant growth opportunities for the plasma fractionation market. Convalescent Plasma (CP) treatment is anticipated to be a key development in this regard.

Key players such as Octapharma and Grifols are actively engaged in finding potential cures for the novel coronavirus diseases through the CP technique.

“Burgeoning technological innovations, combined with widespread usage of immunoglobulins for treating various neurological and autoimmune diseases shall broaden growth prospects. A positive growth trajectory is predicted for the plasma fractionation market during the forecast period,” infers a Fact.MR analyst.

Stakeholders’ Consensus on Novel Offerings to Herald an Era of Profitability

The plasma fractionation market consists of a host of market players. These include: CSL Behring, Shire plc, Sanquin, Biotest AG, GRIFOLS, Baxter International Inc., Kedrion, Octapharma USA Inc. to name a few. Innovative offerings are key growth strategies adopted by market players.

CSL Behring, for instance, markets the Privigen, Carimune, Snadoglobulin and Hizentra solutions. Sanquin produces four types of plasma products using various isolation techniques: coagulation factors, protease inhibitors, immunoglobulins and albumin. The company also offers contract fractionation services.

Biotest AG develops, manufactures and markets plasma proteins and biotherapeutic drugs. It leads in the field of plasma collection. Biotest AG presently develops plasma proteins for Primary Immune Deficiency (PID) and various hyperimmune products. Examples of the products offered are Varitect, Cytotect CP and Albiomin.

Looking for more information?

The research study on the plasma fractionation market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key factors and trends responsible for shaping the landscape of the plasma fractionation market over 2020-2026. It includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence during 2020-2026. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product (immunoglobulins, coagulation factor concentrates, albumin, protease inhibitors and other plasma products), application (neurology, immunology, hematology, critical care, pulmonary and other applications) and end-users (hospitals & clinics, clinical research laboratories and academic institutions) across five major regions.

