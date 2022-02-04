Metallurgical Grade Silicon Market Vendors Are Forecasted To Gain New Opportunities Till 2028, Says Fact.MR

Metallurgical grade silicon is a purified form of silicon with a purity of around 98% or higher. Silicon is mostly found in the form of silica in the earth’s crust and this silica is then further reduced to metallurgical grade silicon. Metallurgical grade silicon is not highly pure due to the presence of impurities such as iron and aluminum. It has a wide application range in the semiconductor industry and is further purified for applications in the solar industry. Polysilicon, which is a key material in the manufacturing of solar cells, uses purified metallurgical grade silicon as a raw material.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the metallurgical grade silicon market on the basis of impurities:

Aluminum

Iron

Segmentation of the metallurgical grade silicon market on the basis of type:

Electronic Grade Silicon

Solar Grade Silicon

Aluminum Alloys

Silicones and Silanes

Segmentation of the metallurgical grade silicon market on the basis of end use industry:

Electronic Components.

Metal

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacture of metallurgical grade silicon are:

Baidao Silicon Industry Co., Ltd

Ferroglobe

Elkem ASA

HPQ Silicon

Silicor Materials

Mississippi Silicon

Canadian Metals

American Elements

Jiuzhou Silicon Industry Co., Ltd

Ardevur

Regional Outlook

China has registered appreciable growth in electronics and metal industries in the recent years, and the growth of these industries is expected to support the growth of the metallurgical grade silicon market in the country. The end use products of metallurgical grade silicon include polysilicon and polysilicon production has witnessed string growth in North America in the recent years. The electronics industry in North America is also witnessing moderate growth, which is surging the sales of metallurgical grade silicon in the region. The Middle East and Africa region, due to its extreme climatic conditions, has a good scope for the growth of solar cell installations, which is expected to bolster the growth of the metallurgical grade silicon market in the region. Japan has a well-established electronics industry and the steady growth of this end use industry will support the sales of metallurgical grade silicon in the region. The APAC region has also registered appreciable growth in the metal industry in the recent years and is expected to drive the market growth of metallurgical grade silicon. Europe holds a good share in the electronics industry, which is expected to boost the sales of metallurgical grade silicon. Latin America is expected to provide a platform for the growth of metallurgical grade silicon sales, due to its moderately growing electronic industry.

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

