As per the latest research done by the Fact.MR, over the historical period of 2016-2020, the isophthalic acid industry grew at a fast pace. However, during the forecast period, the demand for isophthalic acid is projected to grow at a moderate to high CAGR and is expected to hold more than 23% consumption share in North American market. This increase is anticipated because, these Isophthalic acid has various applications in the manufacture of a variety of essential polymers.

At present, this acid is used as a base to make polybenzimidazole, a high-performance polymer. Due to these factors, this chemical has significant demand over the market.

Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3219

Segmentation Analysis of Isophthalic Acid Market

The global Isophthalic Acid market is bifurcated based on applications, end-use industry and geographic regions.

Based on Applications:

Production of PET resin (Polyethylene terephthalate)

Production of UPR (unsaturated polyester resin)

Thermosetting fiber

Powder coating

Aerospace coating

Process additives

Production of coating resins

Others

Based on End-use Industry:

Coating

Plastics

Lubricants

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Based on geographic regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Italy France Spain UK BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe

East Asia China South Korea Japan

South Asia & Oceania India Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Other Africa



Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3219

Who are the Key Service Providers of Isophthalic Acid Market?

The Isophthalic Acid market is a partially consolidated, hence, the market comprises of moderate number of regional and international players at the market. Some of the leading manufacturers of this market are

The Chemical Company

G. International Chemical Co. Inc.

KOHAP Corporation

Tecnosintesi S.p.A.

EMCO Dyestuff

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Marubeni Europe plc

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

SILVER FERN CHEMICAL INC

Eastman Chemical Company

Dhalop Chemicals

Interquisa

Key manufacturers are currently working with the aim of gaining a substantial market share, using both organic and inorganic growth strategies. The main goals were product launch, partnership, acquisition, and gradually improving their production capability.

Regional Outlook of global Isophthalic Acid Market:

China is the largest consumer of isophthalic acid, followed by Europe and North America. The isophthalic acids market is projected to see increased demand from Asia Pacific countries like India, Thailand, and Brazil where production and industry growth is accelerating. This indicates that the global isophthalic acid market is expanding significantly.

The rapid urbanization of the Middle East and Africa stimulates business growth, such as increasing demand for surface coating and resins of unsaturated polymers and others, where isophthalic acids are applied.

Enquire Before Buying Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=3219

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Isophthalic Acid Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Isophthalic Acid Market Survey and Dynamics

Isophthalic Acid Market Size & Demand

Isophthalic Acid Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Isophthalic Acid Sales, Competition & Companies involved

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5405/biosuccinic-acid-market

Surge Suppression IC Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/surge-suppression-ic-market

Liquid Propellants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/Liquid-Propellants-Market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates