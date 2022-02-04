Personal Dental Water Flosser Marketto Record Robust CAGR During 2022 to 2031

As per a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, global personal dental water flosser industry analysis reveals that the market was valued at US$ 196 Mn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 292 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6% across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Fact.MR anticipates a significant surge in demand for personal dental water flossers owing to factors such as growing awareness about oral health and hygiene among consumers, increasing per capita spending on premium healthcare products, and improving product visibility via online retail channels.

With the launch of variants of personal dental water flossers with smart sensors, improved precision, and aesthetically appealing designs, the growth of the market has further surged. Also, product manufacturers are adopting aggressive promotional strategies through online retail channels and advertising on social media platforms to reach a wider consumer base.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America, with around 36% of the global market share, will largely contribute to the growth of personal dental water flosser revenue.

Demand for personal dental water flossers in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 7% across 2021-2031.

Key factors driving demand for personal dental water flossers are rising dental problems worldwide, growing awareness about oral hygiene, and increasing popularity of online retail.

Revenue from personal dental water flossers in China is anticipated to top US$ 62 Mn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of 9% across 2021-2031.

The global market for cordless personal water flossers is anticipated to top US$ 184 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7% across 2021-2031.

Key Market Segments Covered in Personal Dental Water Flosser Industry Analysis

On the Basis of Product:

Cordless Personal Dental Water Flossers

Countertop Personal Dental Water Flossers

On the Basis of Sales Channel:

Personal Dental Water Flossers Sold through Offline Stores

Personal Dental Water Flossers Sold through Online Stores

Winning Strategy

The market for personal dental water flossers is characterized by the presence of several well-established as well as small- to mid-sized players. Key players are focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, designing attractive product packaging, offering diverse product portfolio, and showcasing products on online platforms in order to boost revenue growth and reinforce their position in the global market.

New and upcoming companies will be benefitted by investing in R&D projects for product innovations. Also, using social media platforms for brand endorsements can be highly advantageous. New companies can consider selling products via online retail outlets to help reach a wider customer base.

