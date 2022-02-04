Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market To Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, projects the global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market to have a positive outlook, expanding at a CAGR of above 8% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. Increasing prevalence of oral health diseases such as cavities and gum diseases is a leading factor driving demand for dental membranes and bone graft substitutes.

Factors leading to oral health issues include unhealthy diets, tobacco use, excess alcohol consumption, and poor oral hygiene. Dental membrane and bone graft substitutes are mostly used in socket preservation, implant bone regeneration, ridge augmentation, sinus lift procedures, and periodontal defect regeneration and various dental treatments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market to top US$ 900 Mn by 2031.

Resorbable dental membranes are projected to reach around US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach a projected market size of above US$ 200 Mn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 5% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Key Market Segments in Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Industry Research

Type

Resorbable Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Non-resorbable Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Autograft Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Allograft Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Xenograft Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Synthetic Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Material

Hydrogel Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Collagen Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Human Cells Source Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Hydroxyapatite Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Tricalcium Phosphate Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes

Market Competition

Product launches and product approvals are commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprints and product portfolios worldwide, and meet the growing demand. Players operating in the market are adopting the strategy of expansion to enlarge their customer base, which permits them to maintain their brand name globally.

In 2017, LifeNet Health launched PliaFX Strip allograft for dental and bone healing. The product provides high efficiency.

In 2018, Geistlich Pharma North America Inc. launched alternative soft tissue graft, Geistlich Fibro-Gide, in its portfolio of collagen matrices.

In May 2018, Dentsply Sirona, entered into a distribution collaboration agreement with Datum Dental, Ltd for the distribution of the Ossix product line, enabling the firm to expand its customer base in North America.

