Increasing Demand for Natural Ingredients Stimulating Market Growth of Citrus Fiber – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Citrus Fiber. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Citrus Fiber Market across various industries and regions.

According to Fact.MR, citrus fibers are expected to be valued at around US$ 300 Mn in 2021, expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031, representing a 1.7x increase across the forthcoming decade.

Growing demand for stable oil-in-water (o/w) emulsions with microscale droplet size without surfactants is driving the market demand for citrus fibers. The market is projected to be dominated by the top five players, including CP Kelco, Fiberstar Inc, CEAMSA, Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Florida Food Products Inc., and Lemont.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Citrus Fiber market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Citrus Fiber

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Citrus Fiber, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Citrus Fiber Market.

Key Segments

By Nature Organic Citrus Fibers Conventional Citrus Fibers

By Grade Food-grade Citrus Fibers Pharma-grade Citrus Fibers Other Citrus Fibers

By Source Orange Citrus Fibers Tangerine/Mandarin Citrus Fibers Grapefruit Citrus Fibers Lemon and Lime Citrus Fibers

By Function Citrus Fibers as Gelling Gums Citrus Fibers as Thickening Gums Citrus Fibers as Water Binders & Fat Replacers

By Application Citrus Fibers for Desserts and Ice-Creams Citrus Fibers for Bakery Products Citrus Fibers as Meat &Egg Replacements Citrus Fibers for Sauces and Seasonings Citrus Fibers for Beverages, Flavorings & Coatings Citrus Fibers for Snacks and Meals Citrus Fibers for Pharmaceuticals Citrus Fibers for Personal Care Other Citrus Fiber Applications

By Distribution Channel Citrus Fiber Sales through Online Channels Citrus Fiber Sales through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Citrus Fiber Sales through Convenience Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Department Stores Citrus Fiber Sales through Pharmacies Citrus Fiber Sales through Specialty Stores



Competitive Landscape

Major players seeking to expand their customer base are hoping to gain a dominant position in the market.

In July 2021, Azelis expanded its collaboration with CP Kelco to broaden its distributional capabilities across the Netherlands for citrus fibers and other natural food ingredients.

Likewise, Citri-Fi citrus fibers are used as substitutes in the food sauces and meat products that all have the same purpose or requirement. It creates sauces and meat substitutes that are stable and high quality with their oil and water binding properties.

Key Takeaway from the Market Study

By application, citrus fibers demand for personal care to expand at 5% CAGR through 2031

Citrus fibers as water binders & fat replacers to generate nearly 50% revenue through 2021

Use as additives in processed foods to account for around 3/5th of overall demand in 2021

U.S to remain primary North American landscape, accounting for almost 9 out of 10 sales

Brazil to lead the Latin American market, accounting for over 45% revenue through 2031

China and India to yield lucrative growth opportunities for citrus fibers in forthcoming years

“Rising demand for natural ingredients and clean labels is spurring citrus fiber application across industries such as food and beverage industries and cosmetic industries. Niche feed and pet food applications are also expected to boost growth in the coming decade,” comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Question answered in the survey of Citrus Fiber market report:

Sales and Demand of Citrus Fiber

Growth of Citrus Fiber Market

Market Analysis of Citrus Fiber

Market Insights of Citrus Fiber

Key Drivers Impacting the Citrus Fiber market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Citrus Fiber market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Citrus Fiber

More Valuable Insights on Citrus Fiber Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Citrus Fiber, Sales and Demand of Citrus Fiber, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



