North America will be the Most Lucrative Market for Foosball Table During Forecast Period 2021-2031

Demand for foosball table market has remarkably taken off in tandem with broader growth in the recreational equipment industry. Gains have been underpinned by a substantial preference for indoor games over outdoor ones, a prominent aspect encouraging large-scale production of foosball tables. These insights are garnered from the latest Fact.MR study that estimates an optimistic outlook for foosball table sales market in 2019 and beyond.

As per the Fact.MR report, third party online channels will steer sales of foosball tables, will global sales estimated to exceed 87 thousand units in 2019. Colossal penetration of e-commerce, backed by availability of varieties at reasonable prices, has induced a drastic shift among the customers toward online channels for making prudent purchases. This trend is further being complemented by attractive offers and seasonal deals.

Foosball Table Market Structure

The foosball table market segmental analysis that comprises of a detailed analysis on the basis of various segments of foosball table market, including cabinet material, table size, orientation, and distribution channel. By cabinet material, the foosball table market has been segmented into wood, manufactured wood, plastic, and metal. By table size, the foosball table market has been segmented into mini tables, small tables, regular tables, and large tables. By orientation, the foosball table market has been segmented into freestanding and table top.

By distribution channel, the foosball table market has been segmented into independent sports outlet, franchised sports outlet, non- franchised sports outlet, direct to customer channel, modern trade channel, brand online channel, and third party online channel. The foosball table market is gauged across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

Key Players Consolidation Strategy

The foosball table market remains a highly-consolidated landscape, with leading players consolidating their position across developed economies. Foosball table manufacturing giants remain highly focused on revenue generation from specific end-user clusters, such as restaurants & cafes, sports clubs & events, bars & clubs, and recreation centers.

However, unorganized structure of the foosball market at the bottom continues, with multiple local players competing to retain their occupancy in the respective regions.

In order to capitalize on growing popularity of foosball, the manufacturing companies are ameliorating their production capacities and venturing into strategic collaborations to achieve their business goals. Furthermore, foosball table companies are introducing new products with incremental improvement over the previous versions with additional features to offer new value to customers.

In 2018, Imperial International, a chief division of H. Betti Industries, Inc., was declared as the exclusive distributor of Garlando Sports & Leisure for multiple products, including foosball tables, tennis tables, and accessories in the US. This new partnership was aimed at enabling Garlando to have improved access to untapped customer segments across the US, thereby strengthening its revenue potential.

In 2018, Brunswick Corporation made an official announcement that a spin-off of its fitness business has been authorized by its Board of Directors. As per this transaction, the fitness business of Brunswick will be a standalone and independent company ‘FitnessCo’ and will deal with game tables & furnishings and commercial fitness equipment.

Comprehensive profiling of other market players has been offered in the report. Leading players operating in the foosball equipment market include Blue Wave Products, Inc., Carrom Company, Bonzini USA, Escalade Sports, Gold Standard Games (Shelti), KICK Foosball, René Pierre, Great Lakes Dart Mfg., Inc., The Valley-Dynamo Limited, and Warrior Table Soccer.

Emerging economies offer great investment-making avenues for manufacturers of foosball tables to consider, finds Fact.MR. Foosball is in vogue across emerging countries as a fun indoor sport, encouraging manufacturers of foosball tables for a production ramp-up. As per the report, brands are forging ahead with rigorous advertising and marketing campaigns in developing regions for tapping into new customer segments and setting themselves apart from their competitors. Sensing the aesthetic requirements of foosball fanatics, manufacturers are adding vintage designs and attractive embellishments for enhancing visual appeal of the foosball tables.

Technology is enabling drastic and evident transformations across multiple areas, including indoor and outdoor sport equipment. Alongside increasing demand for smart accessories with enhanced functionalities, manufacturers of foosball tables are incorporating technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IOT, to ameliorate performance and speed attributes. Moreover, foosball table companies are also introducing additions, such as sensors and over-head cameras, to create significant value for the customers. Moreover, foosball table companies remain focused on staying cost-competitive with economical products along with active customer support, which includes expert advices and extended warranties, for boosting customer confidence.

The Fact.MR report analyzes opportunities brimming in the foosball table market for the forecast timeline of 2019 to 2027. As per the report, the foosball table market is foreseen to expand at a volume CAGR of over 4% through 2027.

