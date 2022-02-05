Increasing Hybrid Electric Vehicle Sales to Encourage Demand for Microcontrollers in North America – Fact.MR Survey

250 Pages Microcontrollers Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Microcontrollers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Microcontrollers Market.

Microcontrollers will garner multiplying demand on the back of versatile applications in various end-use industries. The global microcontroller market is set to grow at a double digit growth rate of 10% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

As of 2021, the global microcontroller market is estimated to be worth US$ 20 Bn. From 2021 to 2031, it is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 14%. Furthermore, the report anticipates sales to be valued at US$ 74.14 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Automotive applications expect to remain high, growing at a staggering rate of 10% until 2031.

Growth can be attributed to increasing applications of automation in consumer electronics, automotive, military & defense, and industrial processes. Organizations and consumers alike are experiencing a shift of technology from handheld devices to smart devices that solve problems without human interaction. On the back of these factors market players will witness an exponential increase in demand between 2019 and 2029.

Key Takeaways of Microcontroller Market Study

16-bit microcontroller is projected to exhibit market dominance with more than half of the total market share. The product type segment is set to grow more than 2x by the end of the assessment period.

32-bit microcontroller will record the highest growth with over 15% CAGR during the forecast period.

Automotive applications are set to garner maximum microcontroller demand with over 1/3rd of total market share. The automotive segment will grow 2.5X by the end of forecast period.

Medical devices offer remunerative opportunities with the highest double digit CAGR of more than 12% through the forecast period.

North America is set to lead global sales with over 1/3rd market share and a robust CAGR of 9.5% through 2029.

Middle East & Africa will present lucrative revenue prospects with the highest double digit regional growth rate of over 13% from 2019 to 2029.

Southeast Asia & Oceania will grow more than 3X by the end of the forecast period

“Microcontroller applications are key growth factors for market players. Hence, manufactures stand to gain sustainable growth opportunities by investing in research and development of innovative applications for various end-use industries such as infrastructure management, and consumer electronics. “-Says the Fact.MR Analyst

Consumer Electronics Present Future Growth Opportunities

Consumer electronics are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities on the back of growing consumer traction for smart devices. The increasing number of millennial consumers and their disposable income will propel sales of smart devices, homes, and machines. This will positively impact the demand for microcontrollers during the forecast period. Manufacturers can hence leverage these consumer trends and ensure future growth during the forecast period. In a largely consolidated market, innovation in end-use applications will help differentiate product offerings and ensure continued success.

Global Microcontroller Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global microcontroller market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Product Type

8-bit

16-bit

32-bit

Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical Devices

Military & Defense

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

