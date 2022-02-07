Hodusoft introduces outbound call center software with remote dialing

Denver, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — India-headquartered leading Unified Communications software maker, HoduSoft today announced remote call dialing features in its outbound call center software, HoduCC. Following the pandemic, work-from-home programs have greatly expanded in number with many customer service organizations pivoting to remote work.

HoduCC call center software has in-built tools to facilitate work from home programs such as WebRTC phone, remote agent, call bridging, call recording, browser-based access, call forwarding to mobile, among others. The HoduCC outbound call center software also features automatic dialers to increase the efficiency and productivity of call center agents.

“Our continuous efforts to enhance customer experiences has led to building remote dialing features in one of HoduSoft’s most popular products—HoduCC Call Center Software. In today’s 24/7 work environment, outbound call centers play an important role in sustaining customer relationships and opening doors to new opportunities. It is essential that customer service agents are also able to carry out their critical work, wherever they are,” HoduSoft Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

The outbound dialer software, HoduCC, effectively supports the sales, marketing, and outreach efforts of organizations. The outbound call center solution has Predictive Dialer, Automatic Call Distribution, Skill Based Mapping, and WebRTC Phone for remote dial in software, among others. Available in single and multi-tenant versions, it gives flexibility to enterprises to choose what they need.

The rapidly growing global call center market is valued at USD 339.4 billion and is expected to increase steadily in the coming years to reach USD 496 billion by 2027.

To know more about HoduCC, read here:

About HoduSoft:

HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and call center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC, HoduBlast, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.

HoduBlast is an automated Voice & SMS Broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. The multi-tenant version can provide Voice & SMS broadcasting services to your clients. This software allows you to run campaigns, event promotions, organize surveys and polls, send reminders, warnings, or reports. Also, you will be able to communicate efficiently with customers who do not have access to social media, email, or text messages.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. An all-in-one solution to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

For media inquiries: sales@hodusoft.com

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12903321-hodusoft-introduces-outbound-call-center-software-with-remote-dialing.html