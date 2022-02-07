House Music Legend Robert Owens and Wake Up! Music Announce New Release

New York City, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Chicago House Music legend Robert Owens along with House Vocalist and Wake Up! Music record label proprietor Pepper Gomez has confirmed the release of “Be Ready” (on the Wake Up! Music record label and distributed globally by ONErpm Distribution) for next Friday, February 11, 2022. Advance copies of the single have already been made available to Mainstream Top 40 and Rhythmic radio broadcasters. Press contacts are currently being serviced with their electronic press kits.

Robert Owens, an American songwriter, record producer, DJ, singer, and all-around musical icon, and Pepper Gomez, vocalist, lyricist, and entrepreneur have united to record and release what they believe to be “a track for the ages…” Along with Larry Heard, Owens made his mark working with the Chicago House group Fingers Inc, and on the seminal house record “Tears” with Frankie Knuckles and Satoshi Tomiie. As a solo artist, he has placed several songs on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart, two of which hit number-one: “I’ll Be Your Friend” (1992), and “Mine to Give” (2000). More recently Robert has collaborated with an array of producers such as Damian Lazarus, Coldcut, Roy Davis Jr., Marshall Jefferson, Soul Clap, Gina Breeze, Alinka, and Steve Bug amongst a plethora of others on labels from Ninja Tune and Boy Noize through to Circo Loco and HE.SHE.THEY. Robert continues to sing and DJ in all four corners of the world; global pandemic allowing.

Pepper Gomez too, is no stranger to the game. In her twenties, she began recording music and throughout her time has created multiple works of art within lyricism, poetry, and vocals. High notes include charting on Billboard in 1986 with the Master Plan tune “Electric Baile,” as well as Matt Warren’s “Way To My Heart” in 1987. More recently her collaborative vocal and lyrical work has appeared on releases with renowned DJs/Producers Ralphi Rosario and Craig J Snider, in addition to many, many others. At present, Ms. Gomez heads the helm of her own record and publishing companies.

Once “Be Ready” drops on February 11, a lyric video will be viewable on Wake Up! Music Group’s YouTube Channel, and will be available on all streaming platforms. Interviews and/or appearances will be booked later this month for these artists. Additional news updates and other information about upcoming events will be made available at https://www.facebook.com/WakeUpMusicGrp. Members of the media are encouraged to contact the representative listed below for an EPKs, or any other additional information as it becomes available.

