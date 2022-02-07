Resourcifi Picks Up Momentum by Providing Flexible Staffing Solutions Amid IT Labor Shortages in the U.S.

Resourcifi, a staff augmentation company based out of Noida, India accomplished high revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, as a staggering number of mid-and small-sized businesses sought creative ways to meet their urgent IT staffing needs.

Santa Monica, CA, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Resourcifi, a staff augmentation company based out of Noida, India accomplished high revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, as a staggering number of mid-and small-sized businesses sought creative ways to meet their urgent IT staffing needs. Owned by Indian entrepreneurs, Faisal Abidi and Raghib Khan, the company aggressively ramped up operations to cater to the web and app development requirements of businesses currently reeling from acute talent shortages.

At present, the average staffing time in the U.S. is up by 12 weeks. Travel embargos, delays in graduation and student visa processing have played a huge role in exacerbating the existing shortage, which is why the industry has access to fewer entry-level computer and information science graduates.

This is where Raghib and Faisal saw an opportunity to help agencies, SMBs, start-ups, and enterprise-level businesses with their full-time, part-time, and project-based IT staffing needs. With in-house, skilled developers, designers, and testers who are proficient in specific technologies, Resourcifi acts as an extension of an organization’s existing tech team remotely, thus helping them to meet their deadlines at lesser administrative costs.

“American businesses had to set up web assets in record time because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020,” said Raghib, who is the Co-Founder of Resourcifi. “As owners looked for lean solutions along with trained IT personnel who could start immediately, we knew that this was an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Within three months, the projects started overflowing and it’s been pretty much the same this year. To cater to the increased demand, we have ramped up our hiring efforts and have seen a 50% growth in employee numbers!”

Faisal, business partner and fellow Co-Founder, added, “With Resourcifi, we are excited to be playing a role in positioning India as the ground zero of shared tech services, which is not only cost-effective, but also meets the highest standards of quality. Our USPs are our fast turnaround times, flexibility, and of course, our highly proficient Indian team! Throughout the year, we focused on expansion, upskilling, professional development, inclusivity, and innovation, all of which, I believe, have been critical to our success.”

As part of their 2022 mission, the Raghib and Faisal have been committed to sourcing and nurturing Indian talent to help small businesses get online. In addition to Resourcifi, the business partners also own RNF Technologies and Phonato Studios. The former—which is the holding company—is a tech services organization that has 250+ clients across the globe and is known for its web and app development, digital marketing, and content development services. Phonato Studios, on the other hand, is a successful mobile gaming company.

