Excel Software ships QuickLicense 9.2 for macOS, Windows and Linux Software

Henderson NV, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Excel Software shipped QuickLicense 9.2 for macOS and Windows. Configure all aspects of the licensing process and apply the license to any kind of software on macOS, Windows or Linux with a wrapping tool or programming commands (API). Enhancements on Windows include new SSL security protocols and Hi DPI support in runtime dialogs. New security, performance enhancements and compression features were added to macOS and Windows.

Developers use QuickLicense to define the license type (Trial, Product, Try/Buy, Subscription or Floating), features (feature flags, pre-activation message, license release, restore, reset and suspend) and activation process (offline, online, dongle or floating license server). A license can be applied to software (application, plugin, library, game or spreadsheet) using the AddLicense wrapping tool or programming API. The QuickLicense family of tools includes wrapping tools, runtime libraries, plugins and SDKs for virtually any software environment including C, C#, C++, Objective-C, Swift, Delphi, Java, Visual Basic, Xojo, FileMaker, LiveCode, Electron, Photoshop, Excel, Access, Word, Unity3D, MAX MSP and others. QuickLicense protected applications can use the Safe Activation service or self-hosted Desktop License Server to automate online Serial Number activation and license management. Integration with Paypal, Stripe, Shopify and other online services provide developers with an automated purchase, delivery and licensing process for any type of software.

Multi-gigabyte Apps like those created with Unity3D and MAX MSP can now be highly compressed and wrapped into a licensed EXE for Windows or APP for macOS. On first launch, an offline or online activation process binds the application to a specific computer. The application is controlled by the applied license (time-limited, perpetual, subscription, etc.) while allowing a user to securely move the licensed software between computers.

AddLicense allows a developer to add a configured license to a compiled Mac or Windows application with a few button clicks. No programming is required to assign the license, add a splash screen, apply an icon or embed resource files and folders directly into the protected application file. Applications created with Unity3D, MAX MSP or other environments that normally exposes resource files can be delivered as a single, protected application file.

AddLicense on macOS adds a new security feature to protect a wrapped application. For additional security, a Vendor Key can be assigned to a computer during the install process using a Setup file created with ClickInstall on macOS or Windows. An application can be licensed to only run on a computer with an assigned Vendor Key.

QuickLicense on Windows supports 32 and 64-bit executables and DLLs. QuickLicense on macOS supports x86, ARM or Universal binaries to run native on any macOS computer.

QuickLicense 9.2 is $695 for the Standard edition or $995 for the Pro edition on either macOS or Windows. The package includes a user guide, tutorials, online videos, programming code examples, the AddLicense wrapping tool and SendMessage testing tool. All runtime files include unlimited royalty-free distribution.

Excel Software Ph: (702) 445-7645 Web: www.excelsoftware.com Email: info@excelsoftware.com