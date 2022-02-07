Kia Will Launch Carens In India

Andhra Pradesh, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Buyers get multiple features in this new car. Kia will be ready to launch Carens in February.

Kia is ready to launch Indian manufacturer Carens this month. According to their sources, they will launch this model in February. They have already started booking this new car from last month. They also told the media that they export this model to 80 countries worldwide. The Carens come in diesel and petrol variants with multiple transmission choices. It has 7DCT & 6AT.

There are six airbags, ABS, VSM, ESC, DBC & Hill assist on this vehicle. They tested the features in a variety of conditions. Carens is the first three-row competitive car manufactured at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. Their sources told the media that they come with an additional cost for young buyers. It is the fourth product of Kia that is rolled out in India.

It is loaded with advanced features such as Retractable Seat Back Table, Sliding Type Seat Under Tray, the Rear Door Spot Lamp, and the Bottle & Gadget Holder in the third row. Users can manage these features with the next-generation Kia Connect app. They can quickly handle its 66 features.

Carens comes with 1.4 turbo petrol, 1.5 petrol, and diesel engine choices. It will be coupled with a six-speed automatic or manual with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. You can choose from five different variants, including Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

The top variants of Carens feature a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 64-color ambient lighting, air purifier, digital driver display, a sunroof, and many others.

It also comes with TPMS, rear parking sensors, downhill brake control, and four wheels. The price of this car is not yet revealed but it may be 15 lakhs to 20 lakhs.

Car lovers book this car quickly. It will come with the latest features and elegant exteriors & interiors. Caren’s car will have all these features.

For more information – https://rowthautos.com/