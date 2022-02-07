Take Accredited Courses In The Comfort Of Your Home At Interactive Healthcare Training

Winchester, United Kingdom, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Interactive Healthcare Training (https://www.interactivehealthcaretraining.co.uk/) is a prominent online educational service provider that offers a wide range of accredited and comprehensive care training courses to care workers, nurses, dentists, doctors, and other healthcare professionals. With their vast experience in the healthcare industry, everyone can guarantee to learn from easily digestible materials and become competent themselves.

This company offers a wide range of mandatory and optional courses on their website. They offer their services in two options: collective course packages or individual courses. One of their in-demand packages is the Online Modules 1 to 9, SOVA – Level 2, POCA – Level 2 and Food Safety and Hygiene Training Package. This package contains care certificate training, safeguarding children and young adults training (POCA) Level 2, safe vulnerable adults training 9 (SOVA) Level 2, and food safety and hygiene training. For this package, clients can acquire an average of 9.5 CPD points. Interested parties can purchase this package for only £54.95. (Price is subject to change without prior notice).

Another course Interactive Healthcare Training offers is the care certificate training. This training covers 15 Care Certificate Standards, which is compulsory for new staff working in social care jobs. It covers the fundamental skills to provide and meet staff training requirements. Clients can easily finish the course within two hours. Interested parties can buy this for £52.95. (Pricing may be subject to change without prior notice.)

Those who will acquire their products can easily access their fully responsive courses and training on any device, such as desktop computers or mobile phones. In case of problems and issues, they also have an excellent and friendly customer support representative to help their clients with troubleshooting and any other problems. This makes the entire process of learning online through this software a lot easier, quicker and more pleasant.

All the courses and training being offered by them are accredited by Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and are in line with the Core Skills Training Framework. Besides the two packages, they have several more courses and training to offer.

For the complete list of their courses and training or to know more about their company, interested parties can visit their official website at https://www.interactivehealthcaretraining.co.uk/.

