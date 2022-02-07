How to Decide About the AED for School Placement?

California, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Because of the rising square footage of schools, selecting how many automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to install and where to strategically site they might seem to be a daunting process. However, it is an essential duty in order to provide the best reaction in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Contact one of our specialists if you need assistance establishing the appropriate number and location of AEDs in your school.

AEDs should be available within three minutes of a SCA emergency, according to the American Heart Association. Every minute that defibrillation is delayed reduces the victim’s chances of survival by 10%. 1 When an AED is used before an ambulance arrives, the victim’s chances of surviving roughly fivefold. 2

When purchasing AEDs for your school, keep the following points in mind.

AEDs should be located within 3 minutes of any location inside the complex. When walking at a quick speed, a responder has 1.5 minutes to reach the device and 1.5 minutes to return to the victim. A person walking at a rate of 4 miles per hour will take 152 steps in one minute. Three that is 228 steps forward and 228 steps back. Determine your 1-minute radius and position an AED inside it.

TIP: Consider the hurdles in the way of AEDs. For example, corridors with security entrances, various levels, and furnishings.

Visibility – Place wall signage above AEDs to guide responders to the area to ensure AEDs are readily accessible inside your school. AEDs and wall signs are sold separately, and budgets should provide for suitable AED signage. When seconds matter, a well-marked route to an AED might be the difference between a victim’s life and death.

TIP: To alert responders to the location of an AED, place a wall notice at the end of a corridor or at an entrance.

Accessibility – Ensure that the AED(s) are readily accessible to first responders. AED wall cabinets are often alarmed, which improves accessibility while discouraging theft. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the height required to reach the AED’s handle should be no more than 48 inches.

Consider sites that are readily accessible across the campus. Consider congregational spaces as well as high-traffic or high-risk zones. For example, near the cafeteria, auditorium, office, and gymnasium, at the end of halls. AEDs should be placed on each floor of a school to guarantee the shortest response time.

TIP: Place AEDs in easy-to-transport carry cases and distribute them at school-sponsored athletic activities.

Implementing an Aed program management system will guarantee that your AED(s) are rescue ready and compliant. Tracking the expiry of pads and batteries, as well as CPR certification for qualified responders, is made simple by program management tools.

If you want to buy an AED in California, especially if you want to buy specifically for business, you can check out calmed equipment. It is an online Aed store, which provides different Aed packages as well. You can get aed for business, aed for church, aed for aviation, and Aed for home as well.