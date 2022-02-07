Laser Cutter

Ubi Crescent, Singapore, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Laser cutters and Cnc laser cutting machines are excellent tools whenever you are trying to do something new. It used for engraving, cutting and marking a variety of materials including acrylic, wood, paper, plastics and many more.

The advantages of laser cutting are flexibility, precision, repeatability, speed, cost-effectiveness, great quality, contactless cutting, versatility and automation possibilities.

Flexibility

Laser cutting does not require an exchange of tools for each separate cut. The same setup is suitable for cutting a lot of different shapes within the same material thickness. Also, intricate cuts do not pose any problems.

Precision

Accuracy is one of the primary advantages of laser cutting when compared to other thermal cutting methods.

An accuracy of +/-0.1 mm gives an opportunity to achieve high precision without any after-treatment. In most cases, such a high standard means that no added tolerances are required.

Repeatability

+/- 0.05 mm ensures parts that are pretty much replicas of each other.

Automation

The job needs little manpower as contemporary laser cutting machinery is highly automated. An experienced machine operator still plays a big role in the final quality but the speed of cutting and little need for manual labour result in lower costs compared to other cutting methods.

Many machines even come with feeding systems as well as follow-up conveyors. Of course, such setups make for a higher-priced laser cutting machine.

In case of laser cutting, only the beam comes into contact with the material. Therefore, there is no mechanical friction that could wear tools.

Versatility

This is probably one of the most important aspects of laser cutting’s greatness. The versatility manifests itself in two ways.