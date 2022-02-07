French Truly: Learn French Online – French Language Courses

Posted on 2022-02-07

Do you want to learn French online? Or visit France in person? Check out my French language courses and contact me for French Language Learning..

learn French language online

Bonjour, I’M Musk

Paris, France, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — After growing up in France and living abroad (Turin Italy, London UK, and Seattle US) for 14 years, I like to call myself a proud citizen of the world who truly understands the concept of diving into a new culture and language.

I’m thrilled to share my beautiful language, culture, & country with you!

I’m here to enhance your French language learning experience, to bring you fun & efficient French language courses (free videos, online courses, immersion courses), and to give you the opportunity to learn French online at your own pace!

I create & teach all my courses myself based on what I want to find online when I decide to learn a new foreign language or improve one I’m already familiar with.

When I started French Truly in 2013, I realized that all my passions: philosophy (working on my PhD) & literature, history & geopolitics, exploring foreign languages & cultures, even opera singing & meditation were in fact a fabulous strength and opportunity to build on and create the most encompassing French experience for you!

