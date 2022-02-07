1 International Bestselling Author Donna Peters releases her book “Options Are Power” with Success

#1International Bestselling Author Donna Peters releases her book “Options Are Power” with Success

Atlanta, GA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Author Donna Peters joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “Options Are Power: Career Strategies for High Performers Who Want a Life”, which was released Tuesday, January 25, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in NINE categories in TWO Countries, including US, and AU. Business Ethics, Development & Growth Economics, and Business Consulting in US. Project Management, Job Hunting, Knowledge Capital, Total Quality Management, Women and Business, Vocational Guidance in AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

You’re a high performer who wants a career on your own terms. Maybe you’re exploring the next best step. Maybe you feel stuck. Maybe you want more. No matter where you are right now, you need options. When you have options, you’re in control. You make decisions from a position of strength. You run to something, not from something.

Options Are Power provides strategies for surrounding yourself with options. You’ll learn to lead with a Me-Suite mindset, cultivating the role you want work to play in your life.

You’ll create a life in which:

Your personal core values drive decisions.

Your priorities are clear.

You’re staying fresh and relevant for the future you want to have.

With options, you’ll always have the right, not the obligation, to make a change.

My life mission is to help career-driven, life-minded individuals surround themselves with options.

Options are power. Let’s get in there.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Donna Peters is a seasoned executive coach, lecturer, and author. As Founder of The Me-Suite, Peters helps career-driven professionals take control of the life they want to live. Peters believes each of us needs a C-Suite mentality to lead our own lives with more purpose, planning, and power–like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. Peters knows we each need a Me-Suite mindset to marshal our personal core values, keep our day-to-day running smoothly, and stay fresh and relevant for the future we want to have.

Formerly a senior partner in Management Consulting, Peters hosts the top-ranking podcast, The Me-Suite, 2021 finalist for both Best Business Podcast and People’s Choice Award. She is faculty for the Executive MBA program at Emory’s Goizueta School of Business and certified through the International Coaching Federation.

She has been a guest speaker, panelist, and faculty member covering a variety of professional and personal development topics, including leading with a me-suite mindset, the power of creating options, leading in a pack of alpha dogs, and putting your network to work. Peters is a frequent contributor to Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global community.

Peters holds an MBA with Distinction from Cornell’s Johnson School, an MFA in Acting from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, an Executive Coaching Diploma from Emory University, and a BA from Davidson College.

Some of her more unusual accomplishments include playing a role in George Lucas’ “Radioland Murders,” performing a one-woman show off-off-Broadway, visiting 45+ countries, gardening with heirloom seeds, and weight-lifting.

Peters’ core values are Curiosity, Freedom and Respect.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, the brand-building publisher: Write, sell, and market your book online. Elite Online Publishing helps busy entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals create, publish, and market their book, to build their business and brand. They are passionate about future authors sharing their stories, knowledge, and expertise to help others. Educate, inspire, and motivate others by telling your story.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in Donna Peter’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

