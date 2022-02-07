A Romantic Road trip in Snow paradise: Himachal

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Himachal Pradesh is full of great natural beauty, high mountain passes, little mountain communities, and the friendliest people you’ll ever encounter. This place is a paradise for people who want to escape the hustle-bustle of their daily life for few days and want to soak in the beauty of nature. Honestly, even a month is insufficient to properly understand what Himachal is all about, but a romantic road trip to Himachal for couples is the best way to get a taste. A week is more than enough time to take a romantic road trip to Himachal for couples and some of the state’s attractive pure areas. 

Himachal Pradesh features a diverse range of scenery. Himachal offers it everything, from magnificent mountain streams and valleys to little cottages situated on hills with enormous apple orchards to bleak freezing deserts sprawling across wide swaths of land. Himachal Pradesh is endowed with natural beauty and majesty seen in the highlands of the Himalayan range. Because of the convoluted and difficult-to-reach and beautiful location of Himachal Pradesh’s most stunning tourist spots, romantic road trip to Himachal for couples are the best option. Because mountain roads can be difficult to navigate, we will attempt to give some assistance in planning a Himachal road trip in the following text.

A fresh breath of air is always a good thing for your physical and mental wellness. And this is exactly what your relationship needs right now. Because of hectic schedule, you hardly have anytime for each other. Even if you do find some time, most places in any city are constantly packed, which may make you feel caged in. But Himachal Pradesh rises tall in northern India, all clean and pristine, ready for exploration. Take a look at these 10 best romantic road trips to Himachal for couples and visit our official website of Lock Your trip for exciting packages to Himachal that comes in your budget. This implies that even your road travels to Himachal with your lover would be ideal and romantic. No more waiting! 

10 Best Romantic Road Trip to Himachal for Couples

 

  • Shimla to Manali- The road drive from Shimla to Manali is one of the most beautiful. As you go from Shimla to Manali, you will be surrounded by lush and lovely mountains on the left and the River Beas on the right. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to witness a variety of flowers, seasonal birds, and even wild animals. You’ll even pass through towns like Mandi, Bhunter, and Kullu. Take the camera with you if you want to foster the photographer within you. This is without a doubt one of the greatest weekend getaways in Himachal Pradesh.

 

  1. Manali to Leh- Pass across magnificent and difficult crossings like as the Rohtang La, Baralacha La, and Lachulung La, explore the lovely Suraj Tal in Lahaul Valley, camp beneath the stars at Sarchu, and visit the Kardang Monastery in Keylong. The Leh – Manali route is the only way to go to Leh from Manali. This route is open from June to mid-October and is generally closed due to severe snowfall the rest of the year. So plan your trip from June to mid-October. It’s a rough yet durable road that can handle both huge trucks and bicyclists. The Srinagar-Leh route is normally preferred by tourists; however this route is designed for the most daring travellers. So go ahead and do it! The route will pass through the Rohtang Pass, Keylong, Baralacha La, Sarchu, Lachulung la and then to Leh.
  2. Shimla to Spiti Valley– This road, one of Himachal Pradesh’s longest and most iconic, passes through some of the world’s highest villages, India’s highest polling station, India’s highest post office, high altitude monasteries, high altitude lakes, and incredibly gorgeous alpine landscape. The Sutlej and Spiti rivers, as well as the small roads with hundreds of twists, provide an ideal road trip for both four-wheeler drivers and motorcycle riders. One of India’s top mountain vacation spots may be found here.
  3. Kullu to Rohtang Pass– Everyone enjoys driving through snow-covered landscapes. A road drive from Kullu to Rohtang Pass is a great way to get a taste of it. This road trip is made even better by the cool weather, tranquil surroundings, and magnificent highways. You may enjoy a variety of activities once you get at Rohtang Pass, like riding snow scooters, skiing, paragliding, and, of course, playing in the snow. This is a snow lover’s paradise. Kullu and Rohtang Pass are 100 kilometres apart.
  4. Mcload Ganj to Pong Dam Wetlands– This is one of Himachal Pradesh’s hidden beauties and a major birding destination in India, where millions of migrating birds converge against the backdrop of the Himalayan Dhaula Dhuan range. Starting in Mcleod Ganj, this path takes you from the highlands to the vast Pong Dam wetlands, passing through the breathtakingly stunning Kangra valley. Nagrota Surian is the best site to base you since it provides the best access to the birds and panoramic vistas. Kangra culture, rural Himachal Pradesh, and abundant birds, including millions of bar-headed geese, are all reasons to visit.
  5. Manali to Chandra taal lake and Kunzum Pass- This path takes you from a top hill town in Himachal Pradesh to several spectacular mountain passes and a high-altitude glacier-fed lake, making it one of the state’s most popular. While the half-circular Chandra Taal lake and the world-famous Rohtang pass are unquestionably highlights, the true appeal of this route lies in its challenging terrain, which includes rocky mountain roads with gurgling streams, beautiful Himalayan vistas, thin mountain air, and a true off-road experience. If you’re looking for a thrilling mountain experience, this is the place to go.
  6. Manali to Great Himalayan National Park- Great Himalayan National Park is a pristine alpine wilderness that stretches all the way to Pin Valley National Park in Spiti Valley, making it one of the hidden attractions near Manali. This national park provides wonderful trekking terrain for environment, animal, and bird lovers. It is home to the highly uncommon and endangered snow leopard. Gushaini and the surrounding Tirthan valley provide a colourful perspective of rural Himachal Pradesh. Come here to see the snow leopard, go hiking, and have a relaxing vacation.
  7. Manali to Shoja and Jalori Pass- This path takes you to a 10,800-foot high mountain pass and a beautifully secluded hill station with some of the most spectacular snow-capped mountain landscapes in Himachal Pradesh. While the lovely hill village of Shoja might serve as a base, the highlight has to be the Jalori pass and its fantastic views. Road trippers will also enjoy the steep, narrow, and twisting mountain roads.
  8. Shimla to Chitkul and Kalpa- This road is known as the ‘Apple route’ since it runs through Himachal Pradesh’s famed apple region. The greatest spots to visit on this Apple trail are Shimla, Sarahan, and Sangla, which provide the perfect chance to pluck an apple from an apple orchard and eat it when it’s still fresh. Chitkul, the last settlement on the Hindustan-Tibet route, provides breathtaking mountain vistas and hiking possibilities along the clean Baspa River. The spiritual peak of Kinnaur Kailash is best seen from Sangla, but if you want a closer look, Kalpa on the other side of the river gives a far more unique vista. On this trip, both Sangla and Kalpa make excellent bases.
  9. Delhi to Dharamshala- Apart from being the Dalai Lama’s palace, Dharamshala is also known for its scenic beauty and mild weather. Dharamshala also has a number of retail opportunities. The route from Delhi to Dharamshala is in superb shape, and you will be in this picturesque town in a matter of hours. The distance between Delhi to Dharamshala is 469.3 kilometres. The natural beauty and tourist-friendly locations that meet you not only at the destination but also along the road are the finest parts of travelling through Himachal Pradesh. You may certainly utilise these road excursions to plan the finest route across Himachal Pradesh and have a good time there. 

