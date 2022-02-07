Protect Your Workstations by Using Active@ Disk Image, which Quickly Captures Your Disk Drive 

Mississauga, Canada, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — LSoft Technologies launches an update to Active@ Disk Image. It now supports Windows 11 and has a revised logic for deleting old backups, setting auto-deletion features, and safely disposing of any incomplete backups. In the rare chance you do come across an error, Active@ Disk Image 11 has added more detail about what happened and how it can be prevented in the future. This includes fixing app crash reports whenever an incorrect checksum is detected.

It is truly a terrifying moment when you accidentally click on an innocent-looking link in an email only to see a black screen suddenly appear with nothing else but an email address, ransom amount, and a ticking timer counting down do your digital doom.

Luckily, a powerful piece of software can protect your disk drives in these situations by making an exact copy of their entire contents on a set schedule every hour, day, week, month, or year. Active@ Disk Image copies all of the selected disk information, including HDD, SDD, USB drives, CDs, DVDs, Blue-Rays, SD Cards, and more, and then compresses them into an easy to explore folder in a location you specify.

This excellent piece of software saves IT departments around the world thousands of hours trying to rebuild and reconstruct entire disk drives, all because they forget to keep a manageable backup in a safe and reliable place. With Active@ Disk Image, you can save your drives disk image to everything from a USB thumb drive to a virtual space for mounting.

Active@ Disk Image is available with a free Lite version that doesn’t allow scheduling or scripting but does give you a solid understanding of the various capabilities and benefits of installing this software on your machine or adding it to your toolkit of valuable applications. There are different licenses available for both the Standard and Professional versions, depending on how many accounts and run instances you prefer to have at the ready.

Go to https://www.disk-image.com/index.html to learn more about the other incredible upgrades and features available on Active@ Disk Image 11. While you’re there, be sure to download a free copy of the latest version to try the software out for yourself. Getting the added peace of mind to know you won’t lose all of the year’s hard work goes a long way, especially for this working in IT support.