From Bred To Chicago, Here’s How To Style Your Nike Air Jordan 1

Noida, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most well-known footwear in the world. The sneaker has become a staple for streetwear youth and celebrities all around the world since its debut on the court in 1985. More crucially, the Air Jordan line has been so ingrained in the fashion world that its success has been recognised by Dior.

Let’s face it, knowing how to style Jordan 1s can be difficult at times. We thought we’d lend a helping hand here at Thrifter. We’ll show you how to put Jordan 1s on correctly. Bred 1s, Chicago 1s, Royal 1s, and Shadow 1s are just a few of the vintage Air Jordan 1 colorways we’ll be exhibiting.

Styling Air Jordan 1 Bred

There is no Air Jordan more iconic than the Bred Jordan 1. The shoe was given the nickname “Banned 1s” when Michael Jordan was fined by the NBA every time he wore them on the court. This simply contributed to the attraction of the footwear.

Air Jordan 1 Bred Outfit for Men

When it comes to Bred 1s, there are a variety of styles to choose from. Of course, you want your sneakers to be the focal point of your ensemble. A Bred 1 outfit normally consists of a few basic components that you should keep in mind. Kanye West, in particular, exemplifies what we mean by keeping things simple.

How to Wear the “Chicago” Air Jordan 1

The colour scheme pays homage to Michael Jordan’s time as a member of the Chicago Bulls. The sneaker is adaptable and attractive, with a combination of white, red, and black leather.

Air Jordan 1 Chicago Outfit for Men

Knowing how to rock Chicago Jordan 1s is an essential talent for any sneakerhead. Adding layers to your clothing can give it new textures and aspects. Travis Scott is an excellent illustration of this.

Air Jordan 1 Chicago Outfit for Women

If you want to show off your Chicago 1s in a subtle way, keep things basic. There are a few ways to accomplish this, but the most straightforward is to wear loose-fitting clothing. To achieve the perfect street style appearance, incorporate statement pieces such as graphic T-shirts. The outfit below exemplifies what we mean when it comes to mastering this casual look.

As you can see, the upper’s neutrality allows the shoes to really shine. A pair of black cargos and an oversized graphic tee are all you need for a polished outfit. Because of the minimal palette utilised above, the shoes are permitted to take centre stage. More importantly, the outfit’s simplicity creates an effortless look.

How to Wear the “Royal” Air Jordan 1

While the Royal 1s are one of the only Air Jordan 1s that Michael Jordan never wore on the court, there is no disputing their significance. Of course, because the GOAT is a Bull and they are black and blue, he’d never rock them on the court. Take a peek at some of the Royal 1’s clothes in the gallery below.

Air Jordan 1 Royal Outfit for Men

That hasn’t prevented a few folks from rocking them in serious style, though. When it comes to Jordan 1 clothes, as we’ve already stated, less is more. Relaxed fitting, as we’ve already discussed, are a great way to show off your Jordans. When it comes to pants that pair with Jordans, though, it’s crucial to make sure they fit properly.

Air Jordan 1 Royal Outfit for Women

When the Air Jordan 1 was released, the 1980s were in full swing. Thanks to many influencers reproducing old styles, the vintage style has yet to go out of trend. As previously stated, when done effectively, snug fits and large style create for a basic look. Take a look at the outfit below to understand what we mean.

How to Wear the “Shadow” Air Jordan 1

The “Shadow” is easily one of the most basic Air Jordan 1 colorways. Shadow 1s were one of the first colorways to be released in 1985, offering a simple monochromatic alternative for those who didn’t want to go with the more vibrant colorways. The Air Jordan 1 Shadow, on the other hand, has become a favourite among many because of the easy wardrobe options it affords.

Air Jordan 1 Shadow Outfit for Men

Because the Jordan 1 Shadow’s major colours are black and grey, you have a lot more options when it comes to what you can wear with them. In other words, your outfit shouldn’t be overly centred on the shoes, and you should wear pieces that complement the whole ensemble.

This simple ensemble looks great and incorporates everything we’ve discussed thus far. The Shadow 1s look great with the checkered overshirt and basic black tee up top.

Air Jordan 1 Shadow Outfit for Women

As we’ve already mentioned, the Shadow Jordan 1’s charm lies in its simplicity. It creates a wonderful balance for your feet with a black, grey, and white combination, allowing the rest of your attire to do the talking. Of course, this does not mean that your Shadow 1s will be overlooked. The outfit below shows how the Jordan 1 Shadow may be styled with the right layers and pairings.

