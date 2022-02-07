London, UK, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — When you pass an emission test, you get an MOT March certification. This guarantees that your car’s exhaust emissions are not too high. In addition, these emission tests may also be part of a roadside check, which would typically involve the use of a meter.

With that in mind, here are some of the best tips to make sure that your diesel-engined vehicle passes the MOT March emission test. If your vehicle fails the MOT emission testing, you can be penalised. Need less to say, it will be a good dose of inconvenience you’ve to deal with.

Perform regular oil checks and changes

To pass your emission test, there should be no visible smoke coming out of your car’s exhaust. In addition, no means of tampering (in any way) to the car’s particulate filter should have been performed. You can achieve all this by having regular oil checks and changes. The health of your car’s machinery is crucial to passing the test.

Addressing any car issues immediately

If there are issues, make sure to seek the expert help of a car servicing March immediately. Not resolving certain issues will only worsen the situation. Moreover, if you ignore these issues now, you may have to pay a lot more later.

Add a specialist cleaning agent to your vehicle’s fuel system

Like most things, your car undergoes depreciation. The more your use it, the more it collects harmful deposits into its engine. Thus, affecting its performance and efficiency. You can combat depreciation by using an agent to your car’s fuel system.

Make sure to check your tire pressure

Checking your car’s tire pressure is not exactly the first thing people think of when trying to pass an emission test. However, the experts at Pilgrims of March will advise you that achieving the correct pressure is vital.

A car that is not properly inflated is dangerous to drive, not to mention not as efficient because this potentially leads to an increase in the fuel-usage, as well as an increase in your car’s emission levels. Oftentimes, people forget to consider this before they have their car’s tested. The correct and recommended pressure for your car’s tires can be found in the manufacturer’s manual.

Hire a car servicing March to do check-ups

You’re going to need all the help you can get to make sure that your car’s emissions are down. Make sure that your fuel system and the rest of the engine is working efficiently as possible. This is why hiring car servicing March is crucial.

With someone like the Pilgrims of March to ensure that you pass your MOT March emission test, you won't have to worry about getting that certification.

