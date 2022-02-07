Credgenics Wins NASSCOM Emerge 50 Award; placed in League of 10

Delhi, India, Gedved, Denmark, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Credgenics, India’s leading technology-enabled debt recovery and legal automation Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, received the prestigious NASSCOM Emerge 50, an eminent award in the software products industry. Credgenics, the constantly growing debt recovery platform, also received a special recognition of being included in the NASSCOM Emerge 50’s ‘League of 10’, as the only fintech company in the list.

The NASSCOM Emerge 50 platform recognizes and honors India’s finest emerging software product companies that have displayed innovation, grit and resilience in the face of adversity. Over the last 12 years, NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards represents India’s finest software product companies that are solving real global problems.

After due diligence and comprehensive deliberation by 85+ jury members including product leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and industry leaders, the esteemed bench chose Credgenics as one of the Top 50 #WorldClassFromIndia winners out of 700+ companies that were considered.

Commenting on this recognition, Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Credgenics said, “We are pleased to be recognized by NASSCOM for our efforts in building India’s leading SaaS platform for addressing NPA challenge in the BFSI sector. This award is a recognition of the efforts of every member of the Credgenics team, who worked tirelessly to make the company what it is today. I am proud of our team and am looking forward to the new milestones we have set our sights on.”

Credgenics works with over 50+ Banks, NBFCs and digital lending ﬁrms, helping them with end-to-end debt recovery solutions. Founded in 2018 by Anand Agrawal, Rishabh Goel, and Mayank Khera as a legal solution provider, today the company helps with end-to-end debt collections through a mix of AI-led digital communications, litigation services, an integrated payments platform, and a feet-on-street app for collections agents. This comprehensive collections setup has brought increased transparency for lenders and helped streamline collections efforts, thereby improving lenders’ recovery rates and enabling higher cost efficiency.

About Credgenics:

Co-founded in 2018 by IIT-Delhi Alumni and eminent lawyers Rishabh Goel, Anand Agrawal, and Mayank Khera, Credgenics, is India’s leading technology-enabled platform for resolution of non-performing assets for BFSI and fintech lending. The automation-first, analytics focused platform is robust, highly efficient, transparent, and cost-effective. Its intelligent system and case tracking tools manage and track loans from the instance of default till the final resolution stage. Credgenics also reduces human efforts with digital-first communication, drafting and tracking of legal notices sent via speed post and tracking of legal cases filed in court in an automated manner with relevant reminders. NBFCs, Banks, ARCs, and fintech lending start-ups can improve their collection efficiency using technology, automation intelligence, and legal services. Credgenics currently works with 2200+ lawyers and collection partners.

