Stainless Steel 310 Pipe : Specifications on SS 310 Pipes

Stainless Steel 310 Pipe is a chromium and nickel-based austenitic stainless steel. It offers excellent weldability and durability. The product's increased ductility allows it to be used in a variety of applications.

In comparison to other material classes, Grade SS 310 Pipe can withstand high temperatures with less corrosion. These pipes are made in three different ways: seamless, electric resistance welded, and electric fusion welded.

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes Specification

Specifications : ASTM A/ASME SA213/A249/A269/A312/A358 CL. I to V

Size: 1/8″NB TO 30″NB IN

Pipes & Tubes : 1/2″ NB – 16″ NB

ERW Pipes & Tubes : 1/2″ NB – 24″ NB

EFW Pipes & Tubes : 6″ NB – 100″ NB

Outer Diameter: 6.00 mm OD up to 914.4 mm OD, Sizes up to 24” NB

Thickness: 0.3mm – 50 mm, SCH 5, SCH10, SCH 40, SCH 80, SCH 80S, SCH 160, SCH XXS, SCH XS

Type : Seamless / ERW / Welded / Fabricated / CDW

Form: Round Pipes/Tubes, Square Pipes/Tubes, Rectangular Pipe/Tubes, Coiled Tubes, “U” Shape, Pan Cake Coils, Hydraulic Tubes

Length: Single Random, Double Random & Required Length

End: Plain End, Beveled End, Treaded

Stainless Steel 310 Pipe Manufacturer and Supplier in India

Stainless Steel 310 Pipes are designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards. SS 310 Seamless and Welded Pipe is exclusively designed for several piping applications of various industries Such as steel factories, chemical industries, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems.

