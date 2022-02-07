Week-long Online Early Entrepreneur Programme Conducted For High School Students

Gurugram, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — With an aim to provide young aspiring entrepreneurs an in-depth knowledge on how to start a business, a week-long Early Entrepreneur programme was conducted for high school students.

The online event conducted from October 10-16, saw the participation of 52 students from 42 schools and 30 cities across the country.

Students left the program having completed a business model canvas, competitive analysis, financial model, minimum viable product and a pitch deck.

Participants got an opportunity to learn from young entrepreneurs who come from global universities and run successful businesses. These mentors including Alok Goel, MD of Saif partners, Arun Saigal, co-founder of Thunkable, taught funding, App Development, to name a few.

By sharing their personal experiences and discussing the ups and downs of starting a business, students got a chance to interact with these leaders and learn from their experiences.

On the last day of the event, students presented the blueprint of their business module and pitched it to their mentors on YouTube live. The mentors helped them in improving these ideas.

“The initiative is aimed to bring skilled entrepreneurs from around the world to interact with high school students. These creative and experiential courses are needed to teach entrepreneurship skills to Indian students,” said Rishi Jalan, founder and CEO of The Big Red Group.

About The Big Red Group

The Big Red Group is an education firm based in India that builds, assists, and helps young high school students. We go beyond formal education by providing foundational skills critical for personal growth. We facilitate students to think, communicate, collaborate and eventually lead.

Our courses Harvard YLC leadership development program, Ivy Early Entrepreneur Program, Smart Money Student Financial Literacy course are the most sought after courses in India.

